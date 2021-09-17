ST. CHARLES, Missouri — Through the first three weeks of the season, Quincy Notre Dame’s offense has been prolific. The Raiders went into Friday’s game at St. Charles Duchesne averaging nearly 50 points a game.
On a night when the Raiders’ offense sputtered a bit, the team’s defense and special teams came through as QND improved to 4-0 with a 22-6 victory.
The Raiders defense, which has been stout all season, didn’t let Duchesne (2-2) do much. The defense delivered the knockout punch late in the fourth quarter when junior Charlie Lavery picked off a pass by Josh Baker-Mays and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
“When we get into tight ballgames like this, you need playmakers to step up and make plays,” QND coach Jack Cornell told WGEM radio. “It was good enough to win. It’s not always pretty and this wasn’t our best game, but we came out of here with a win.”
As has been the case all season for QND, special teams gave the Raiders a lift early on. After the Pioneers failed to do anything on their first possession, QND’s Jackson Stratton blocked a punt that Nolan Obert gobbled up in the end zone for an early 7-0 Raider cushion.
“Special teams are not lost on this football team,” Cornell said. “Getting that blocked punt early was a huge play for us.”
Duchesne answered later in the quarter when Baker-Mays connected with Cam Lee on a 2-yard scoring pass. The Pioneers’ two-point pass failed as QND clung to a 7-6 lead.
Neither offense mounted much of an attack as defenses controlled play for most of the night. QND finally got back on the scoreboard with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left to play in the third quarter when senior Elliott Maas scored on a 3-yard run. QND used a little trickery on the extra point as quarterback Calvin Lavery, who serves as the QND holder on point-after attempts, took the snap and hit Dalton Miller with a two-point conversion pass for a 15-6 lead.
The Pioneers were on the cusp of scoring when Charlie Lavery’s game-clinching interception removed all doubt. QND’s defense made one final stand as Miller picked off a pass with just under two minutes to play.
“I was proud of their ability to finish,” Cornell said.
QND finished with just 160 yards of total offense. Senior Ben Kasparie led the way with 92 rushing yards.
The Raiders will hit the road again next week as they travel to Breese, Illinois, to face rival Mater Dei. The Knights moved to 4-0 on the season Friday night after a 65-12 victory over Alton Marquette.