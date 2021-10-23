In the end, a rough patch in the middle of its season didn’t cost the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
After starting the season with four straight wins, the Raiders suffered three straight losses, a streak that could have cost them a shot at hosting a first-round IHSA playoff game. Thanks to two straight wins to close the season the Raiders did enough to earn an opening-round game at Advanced Physical Therapy Field next weekend.
The Raiders (6-3) will play host to Bethalto Civic Memorial (6-3) in a Class 4A contest at 7p.m. Friday. The IHSA will release all playoff pairings dates and times on Monday.
QND hopes its second playoff trip under coach Jack Cornell goes as well as its first one two years ago - the last time the IHSA held a postseason. In the fall of 2019, the Raiders went deep into the Class 4A playoffs. QND won three games before falling to Williamsville in the semifinals. This will mark QND’s 25th playoff appearance.
The seniors on this year’s Raiders squad were sophomores during that run. QND has leaned heavily on its senior class to lead the way this fall. Senior quarterback Calvin Lavery and senior tailback Ben Kasparie lead an offense that has put up 31.5 points per game. Senior kicker Ethan Beroiza has been nearly automatic on point-after touchdown attempts and gives the Raiders a field goal threat as well.
The QND defense has been tough at times, limiting opponents to just 18.2 points per game. In the Raiders’ six wins, their foes have averaged just 7.7 points.
Three area schools representing the WIVC North Division will also play on into the postseason.
Camp Point Central’s 8-1 record earned the Panthers one of two top seeds in the Class 1A bracket. Central will face Villa Grove (5-4) in the opening round. The Panthers are now a perfect 10 for 10 in playoff appearance under coach Brad Dixon.
Central will make its 14th playoff appearance in state history. This fall, the Panthers rolled through the WIVC North with one exception - a 22-20 loss to Brown County in Week 4.
Brown County (5-4) also earned a spot in the postseason. The Hornets are a No. 13 seed in Class 1A and will have to hit the road to face 8-1 Toledo Cumberland in an opening-round contest. Brown County will try to turn things around in the playoffs. The Hornets started the season 5-1, including that win over Central, but lost their final three games of the regular season.
Unity-Payson (6-3) made the Class 2A field and earned a No. 11 seed. The Mustangs will hit the road to face 8-1 Nashville in their playoff opener. The Mustangs needed a 32-29 victory over Winchester West Central in its Week 9 game to earn a playoff spot for the 12th time in program history. The Mustangs are playoff-bound in Matt Woodworth’s first year as coach.
