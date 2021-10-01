QUINCY — The situation the Quincy Notre Dame football team found itself in at halftime Friday night wasn’t an unfamiliar one.
Last spring, the Raiders trailed Bloomington by two touchdowns at halftime in their season opener at Advanced Physical Therapy Field. The Raiders bounced back in the second half for a victory. On Friday, QND trailed Mahomet-Seymour by two touchdowns in a matchup of state-ranked teams.
“Coach told us we have been here, we have done this before,” QND junior Charlie Lavery said. “We just didn’t come out and execute after that.”
Unlike in the spring, the Raiders couldn’t rebound this time. The Bulldogs scored two quick touchdowns early in the third quarter and rolled to a 41-0 victory.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 and are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, used a 1-2 punch to put the game out of reach in the third quarter. After the Raiders’ defense forced a punt on the Bulldogs’ first second-half possession, they gave the ball right back to them.
On the second play of QND’s first third-quarter drive, quarterback Calvin Lavery threw a backwards pass that wound up hitting the ground. Mahomet-Seymour’s Mitchell Gallier scooped up the loose ball and zipped 49 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs forced a fumble from QND’s Ben Kasparie on QND’s next play from scrimmage, which set up Mahomet-Seymour at the Raiders’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, Gallier caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bohm, the Bulldogs’ touchdown in 60 seconds.
In a flash, Mahomet-Seymour led 27-0.
The turn of events surprised QND head coach Jack Cornell, whose team, ranked ninth in Class 4A, fell to 4-2 after its second straight loss.
“That is not who we are, and I’m very disappointed,” Cornell said.
It didn’t get any better for QND. Mahomet-Seymour’s Jake Waldinger intercepted a Calvin Lavery pass on the Raiders’ first play of their next drive. Eight plays later, Mahomet-Seymour’s Luke Johnson bowled his way into the end zone for a 34-0 lead with 6 minutes, 51 seconds left to play in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs took advantage of another Raider turnover later in the third quarter to force the running clock. Braden Houchin picked off a Calvin Lavery pass at the 35-yard line. After a Bulldogs penalty, Bohm hit Quenton Rogers with a 70-yard touchdown pass.
What happened to the Raiders Friday night was nothing like what they were able to pull off during the spring season.
“That night we came out in the second half excited to play and we played hard,” Cornell said of the Bloomington game. “Tonight we were expecting things to happen and not making things happen.”
The Raiders’ defense did make some things happen in the first half to keep the Raiders in the game. They picked off Bohm three times, including two in the end zone. Zach Friedersdorf snuffed out the Bulldogs’ first drive of the game with an interception in the end zone.
Later in the first quarter, Charlie Lavery picked off a pass that Friedersdorf deflected to kill another Bulldogs drive. Late in the first half, Lavery picked off another Bohm pass in the end zone to keep the Raiders within striking distance.
“Coach said we needed to have some big plays,” Charlie Lavery said.
The Bulldogs limited QND to 157 yards of offense. Calvin Lavery completed 7 of 26 passes for 120 yards, while the Raiders managed just 37 yards on the ground. Mahomet-Seymour finished with more than 500 yards of total offense. Bohm passed for 338 yards, connecting on 16 of 30 attempts.
The Raiders will try to bounce back next week when St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran visits.
“Our guys just can’t take anything for granted now,” Cornell said. “We are two thirds of the way through the season, we’re staring down the barrel of the end of it and before you know it we will blink and these will only be memories. We have time to correct the course and that time is now.”