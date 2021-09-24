BREESE, Ill. — Jack Cornell’s assessment dripped with bluntness, but it also carried accuracy.
“We just,” the Quincy Notre Dame football coach said, “weren’t tough enough tonight.”
Breese Mater Dei exposed it.
The Knights were stingy on defense and opportunistic on offense, forcing QND to absorb the 28-7 loss on Friday night. For the first time this season, the Raiders were unable to overcome adversity.
“They came out and punched us in the face,” QND senior receiver/linebacker Jackson Stratton said. “We didn’t get up. We’ve got to do a better job of getting up.”
The second half is where the Raiders (4-1) fell to the mat.
Mater Dei (5-0) dominated the last 24 minutes, scoring two touchdowns and limiting the Raiders to zero points and 115 yards of offense.
Entering the game, the Raiders averaged 42.5 points.
“That was the most outstanding we’ve played all year,” Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said. “That’s a very talented team. We’re ecstatic with the way we played.”
Senior receiver Cameron Haag scored two second-half touchdowns — a 4-yard scamper with 9 minutes left in the third quarter and a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Bryce Revermann with 2:32 left in regulation — to turn a 13-7 halftime advantage into the final score.
The Knights totaled 302 yards of offense, split nearly evenly between the two halves.
However, it was Haag’s third-quarter touchdown run that ultimately provided too much cushion for Mater Dei. Four plays before that, the drive almost stalled.
On a quarterback keeper on the first possession of the second half, Revermann was met by the QND defensive front and fumbled the football at 22. Two defenders had their hands on the ball, but could not snag the ball.
Mater Dei junior lineman Carter VonBokel eventually fell on the fumble at the QND 15, continuing the drive.
“He saved me a butt-chewin’ on that one,” Revermann said. “That would have been really bad. Thank God (the offensive line) followed me up on that one.”
At the time, the Raiders trailed 13-7. The deficit, after Haag’s two-point conversion pass from Revermann, extended it to 21-7.
“We just didn’t come up with it,” Cornell said. “Guys were in the spot to make plays, and they didn’t make it. Elite, championship football teams in that spot make a play. Tonight, we were not an elite, championship football team.”
Cornell’s statement was a contrast to QND’s start. The Raiders needed eight plays to march to the Mater Dei 31 on the game’s first possession. Seniors Ben Kasparie and Elliott Maas easily ran through the Mater Dei defense, combining for 22 yards on four carries.
The drive, though, stalled. The next resulted in a three-and-out. The third fizzled at the Mater Dei 30.
“Once we got (near) the red zone, we couldn’t punch it in,” Stratton said. “We have to find a way.”
Quarterback Calvin Lavery’s 1-yard scored plunge midway through the second quarter tied the game at 7-all. The Raiders had an opportunity to take a lead into intermission, but three consecutive incompletions from Lavery forced a punt with 44 seconds left in the half.
Jace Napovanice then returned the ensuing punt to the QND 25 yard line. Three plays later, Haag caught a slant from Revermann and scored from nine yards out to give Mater Dei a 13-7 halftime lead.
QND never could get closer.
“We’ve got,” Stratton said, “to be better.”