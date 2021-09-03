QUINCY — Ben Kasparie had no doubt something special was going to happen early on Friday night when Rock Island Alleman attempted to punt for the first time.
“I figured someone was going to block it,” said Kasparie, QND’s senior punt returner.
There was no block, but Kasparie wasn’t off by much. A botched snap to Alleman punter Jamie Diaz bounced around on the Advanced Physical Therapy Field turf and eventually wound up in Jackson Stratton’s hands. Stratton gobbled up the ball at the 2-yard line and took it into the end zone for a two-touchdown lead just over three minutes into the game.
QND rolled to a 59-0 victory to push their record to 2-0 against Western Big Six Conference teams this season after their season-opening win at Quincy High School.
The Raiders dominated the game in every aspect. They forced a running second-half clock after jumping out to a 52-0 halftime lead. Alleman (0-2) didn’t record its first first down until there were 16 seconds left in the third quarter and didn’t enter Raider territory until there was 2:34 to play.
“We played complimentary football,” said QND coach Jack Cornell. “We don’t want to lean on just one side of the football.”
For the second straight week, the Raiders’ special teams sparked QND early. Elliott Maas recovered a fumble by the Pioneers on the opening kick. Five plays later, Kasparie zipped in from 9 yards out for the first of his four touchdown runs.
After Stratton’s scoop and score, QND pushed its lead to 21-0 on an 11-yard Kasparie scamper. On the ensuing kickoff, QND forced another Alleman fumble as senior Drew McDonald recovered it for the Raiders. That led to a booming 42-yard field goal by Ethan Beroiza. Beroiza connected on eight point-after attempts.
On Alleman’s first play from scrimmage after the field goal, Stratton intercepted a pass. The junior linebacker also had a sack as part of a big night.
“I can get kind of lucky sometimes,” Stratton said.
Alleman, a 62-0 loser to Davenport Assumption last week, was outmatched. The Pioneers had just 27 players on their roster Friday night. They finished with 83 total yards, all but 14 of which came against QND’s reserves in the second half.
Kasparie finished with 81 yards, adding TD runs in the second quarter of 3 and 25 yards as part of his four-TD night. Senior quarterback Calvin Lavery connected on 10 of 15 passes for 144 yards and a 9-yard scoring strike to Jack Gilliland. Lavery also scored on a 1-yard TD run.
The Raiders also had three interceptions as Gilliland and Charlie Lavery joined Stratton in the interception club. Jake Wallingford also recovered a fumble for the Raiders, who return home next Friday to face Marceline.