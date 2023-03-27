QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame took advantage of Saturday’s sunshine, hosting a triangular softball showdown against conference foe Illini West and state ranked Hardin Calhoun for their season opener.

After intimidating success behind the bat, Quincy Notre Dame trounced both teams – defeating Hardin Calhoun in their first game 5-0 and Illini West 13-2 by mercy rule.

