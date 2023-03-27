QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame took advantage of Saturday’s sunshine, hosting a triangular softball showdown against conference foe Illini West and state ranked Hardin Calhoun for their season opener.
After intimidating success behind the bat, Quincy Notre Dame trounced both teams – defeating Hardin Calhoun in their first game 5-0 and Illini West 13-2 by mercy rule.
Hardin Calhoun is ranked fourth in Class 1A by the Illinois Coaches association for preseason polls and Quincy Notre Dame did not make the list.
“Overall it was a nice win,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “I was excited. We kind of had an opening day, got a couple wins, and the sun came out.”
The Raiders forced the Warriors scoreless, with Caitlyn Bunte as the winning pitcher with six strikeouts. She also went 1-for-3 with two runs.
Morgan Zanger went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs.
Audrey Gilman of Calhoun was the losing pitcher going 5.1 innings with 13 strikeouts, while allowing four hits, two walks, and one earned run.
“Pitching was good,” said Orne. “We only gave up two runs on the day; one of them scored on a fielder's choice, which is great. Our pitching was strong today, but it needs to be all year long.”
In the second game against Illini West, Brooke Boden was the starting pitcher with two scoreless innings and six strikeouts. She went 1-for-3 and had one RBI.
Carlee Gilker was the winning pitcher going two innings in relief.
“My biggest thing with Calhoune was that they have really good hitters,” said Gilker. “I just kept the ball down low and worked in other pitches. For Illini West I just tried to hit my spots and get the ground balls for my defense.”
Abbey Schreacke traded in her basketball for a bat, going 1-for-2 with a walk, double, one RBI and three runs.
Bunte had a double, two walks, and three runs.
“It was really good just to get some games under our belt finally,” said Schreacke. “It was really good for us to get two wins, especially off some good teams. Hardin Calhoune had a really good pitcher but we were able to scrap some runs off of her and get us the win.”
Illini West’s Rachel James went 1-for-2 with a run, complemented by Krieg who went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
QND is poised after their weekend double victory and plan to continue Raider domination going into the rest of the season.
“We want to try to win the conference,” said Orne. “We host the sectionals. If we have a good season and can win a Regional then we come back here. Obviously it’s something we take a lot of pride in, playing here at The Backyard.”
Quincy Notre Dame will play Unity next on Tuesday on the road.
