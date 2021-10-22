ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame football team had already accomplished the first step: Making the Illinois High School Association playoff field.
On Friday night, the Raiders started to gain momentum for what they hope is a deep playoff run by wrapping up the regular season with a 51-6 victory over Alton Marquette at Public School Stadium. The victory pushes the Raiders’ record to 6-3 ahead of tonight’s IHSA playoff pairings release.
“Win No. 6 was a big win for us,” QND coach Jack Cornell told WTAD radio. “I thought we played well in all three phases tonight. I’m really proud of the way our guys played and am looking forward to a new challenge next week.”
The Raiders wasted little time to jump on top of the Explorers (0-9). Ben Kasparie returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to set QND up in Marquette territory. He capped a short drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.
That was the first of three first-half scoring runs for Kasparie. He added scoring runs of 4 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter as the QND lead grew to 21-0. Marquette scored its only points in the final minute of the first half when Michael Allen hit Sage White with a 16-yard touchdown pass.
QND pulled away in the second half, outscoring Marquette 30-0. The Raiders scored twice in a 21-second span midway through the third quarter. Calvin Lavery scored on a 2-yard run for a 28-6 lead. After QND’s Zack Friedersdorf recovered a Marquette fumble at the 1-yard line, Nolan Obert bullied his way into the end zone.
Lavery connected with his brother Charlie Lavery on a 23-yard scoring pass late in the third quarter for a 42-6 cushion.
Another bad snap by Marquette led to a QND safety late in the fourth quarter. QND put a running clock into play in the final minute of the game when senior Noah Clark recovered a Marquette fumble in the end zone. QND senior kicker Ethan Beroiza was a perfect 7 for 7 on point after touchdown attempts.
Marquette mustered just 40 yards of offense and lost several fumbles in the second half.
“We capitalized on a lot of their mistakes, but the team we will play next week won’t be making those mistakes,” said Cornell, who has guided QND to the playoffs for the second time.
While the Explorers struggled, the Raiders showed some balance on offense. QND finished with 331 yards of offense — 166 passing and 165 rushing. Kasparie had 73 yards and Jackson Stratton added 57 for QND’s ground attack. Calvin Lavery connected on 16 of 24 passes. Friedersdorf was his favorite target, snagging seven balls for 95 yards.
QND will find out its playoff fate tonight when the IHSA reveals its pairings. The pairings show will be broadcast on WGEM CW channel 10.2 in Quincy starting at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.