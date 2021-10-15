Raiders roll over Warriors for homecoming win

The goal Friday night for the Quincy Notre Dame football team was simple, according to senior Jack Gilliland.
“We definitely needed to come out and get back to Raider football, which wasn’t what we have been doing the last three weeks,” Gilliland said.
The Raiders erased a three-game losing streak, including back-to-back lopsided losses at Advanced Physical Therapy Field, on Friday night by taking control against Granite City early and rolling to a 49-7 home victory. The win is the Raiders’ fifth on the season, making them eligible for the IHSA playoffs.
“This was a game we needed to get back on track,” said QND coach Jack Cornell, whose team improved to 5-3.
It didn’t take the Raiders long to put the Warriors (0-8) in a hole. A line drive punt by Granite City’s Bay Damiano hit QND’s Jake Wallingford, who scooped the ball up and went 15 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game.
The QND lead grew a minute later. Senior Zack Friedersdorf intercepted a Damiano pass and returned it 59 yards inside the Warriors’ 5-yard line. A penalty put the ball at the one and senior running back Ben Kasparie scored on the first play of the drive for a 13-0 lead.
The Raiders’ defense set up their offense in prime position most of the night. Gilliland intercepted a pass on the next possession, which was capped by a 25-yard run by junior Jackson Stratton.
“We couldn’t think about the last couple weeks,” Gilliland said, referring to losses at Breese Mater Dei and home losses to Mahomet-Seymour and Lutheran St. Charles. “We wanted to focus on this week to get the win and get into the playoffs.”
The win was never in doubt. Kasparie added a 42-yard punt return for a score later in the first half as the Raiders took a 26-7 lead into halftime.
“We knew we had to get this win at all costs,” Kasparie said.
Stratton scored on a 7-yard run and junior Dalton Miller caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior Calvin Lavery in the third quarter as the lead swelled to 40-7. Late in the third quarter, Miller picked off a Damiano pass and returned it 10 yards for a score.
QND senior Ethan Beroiza put the running clock into motion with just over 10 minutes to play when he connected on a 30-yard field goal to cap the scoring.
“It’s always good when you get to score on defense and special teams,’ Cornell said, “and when the offense can supplement that, it makes you dynamic.”
Playing with short fields for most of the night, the Raiders only needed 246 yards of offense.
Stratton led the way on the ground with 50 yards. Lavery completed 17 of 24 passes for 144 yards. Gilliland caught five balls for 40 yards, while Stratton had four catches for a team-best 49 receiving yards.
The Raiders will wrap up the regular season next Friday at Alton Marquette, which will take an 0-7 record into a Saturday home game against Collinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.