QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame football team will have to wait another week to collect a fifth victory that would help put them in the discussion for an IHSA playoff berth.
St. Charles Lutheran handed the Raiders their third straight loss, leaving Advanced Physical Therapy Field with a 49-7 victory. QND (4-3) will need to win one of its final two games in order to become eligible for the playoffs.
St. Charles Lutheran became the second straight visitor to institute a running clock on the Raiders on their home field. Cougars quarterback Aaron Coffey staked his team to an early lead by connecting on two first-quarter scoring passes. He hit Kaleb Mays with a 25-yard pass and then connected with Dylan Green on a 79-yard scoring play for a 13-0 lead.
From there, the Cougars (5-2) turned to star running back Arlen Harris Jr., a senior who has committed to Stanford. Harris Jr. scored on a 22-yard run late in the first quarter and his 19-yard scoring scamper wound up being the only points of the second quarter as Lutheran took a 27-0 lead into the halftime break.
He then caught a 74-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. The Cougars instituted the running clock with just under three minutes left in the third quarter when Coffey connected with Aidan McLean on a 44-yard scoring strike.
After another Coffey touchdown strike gave Lutheran a 49-0 lead, QND avoided the shutout when Calvin Lavery hit Zack Friedersdorf with a 10-yard scoring pass with 1:34 left in the game.
Lutheran limited QND to 157 yard of total offense, 60 on the ground and 97 through the air. Lutheran wound up with 550 yard of offense. Coffey passed for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Harris led the Cougars’ ground attack with 87 yards.
The Raiders will try to bounce back next week when Granite City visits. QND’s final two opponents — Granite City and Alton Marquette — entered Friday’s action winless on the season.
