QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer took a timeout to stop the clock with 2.5 seconds left after Macomb’s Tyler Bickers hit a layup to put the Bombers ahead 44-42.
Meyer had two plays he needed to draw up: one to get the ball to half court in as little time as possible for another timeout, then another for the final shot. The Raiders executed the first perfectly, with Jack Marth catching an inbounds pass at midcourt and immediately calling a timeout to preserve 1.9 seconds on the clock.
The next play also started out correctly, with senior guard Grant Hyer — who already had a game-high 21 points — catching a long inbounds pass on the right wing with a look at the basket. The Bombers closed strong on the pass and instead of take the shot, Hyer dished to Marth next to him for the final look. Marth’s shot missed wide left, ending the Raiders’ attempt at a comeback and a third straight win to start their shortened season, but the fight QND showed made their coach proud nonetheless.
“I think this whole weekend you’ve seen growth from our whole team and maturity from our seniors,” Meyer said. “We are trusting each other.”
Maturity and toughness helped the Raiders get back in the game. The Raiders (2-1) closed the second half on a 5-0 run to pull within 22-21 at halftime thanks to some strong defense and fastbreak conversions by Hyer.
Two straight turnovers and two Hyer conversions, including a three-point play on a shooting foul, allowed QND to take a 26-22 lead early in the third quarter. In his senior season, Meyer believes Hyer has shown growth as an individual player, but the team around him has learned to not just watch the show.
“Early when Grant was going to work, we had three guys standing around going, ‘What’s grant going to do?’” Meyer said. “In the fourth quarter we were engaged, we were connected and I thought that was the difference.”
That engagement led to opportunities. Late in the fourth quarter with the Raiders trailing by four, Hyer took the ball strong to the basket and drew in defenders, leaving senior forward Ethan Kite wide open on the block. Hyer dished to Kite, rather than take a shot through contact, and Kite converted the opportunity and was fouled for a 3-point play.
“That play was I think the synopsis of what Grant has done,” Meyer said. “That has been a big piece for us.”
Its rubbing off on the other players, too. Earlier in the fourth quarter, sophomore guard Jake Hoyt drove hard to the lane and sucked in defenders, only to find sophomore forward Jake Wallingford in a similar position as Kite was with a similar result, a made shot and a 3-point play opportunity.
As the Raiders continue progressing through their pandemic-shortened season, Meyer is excited not just for the product on the court but for the passing of knowledge from the seniors to the underclassmen.
“We’ve got four really good seniors to learn from and rely on, and that makes a difference,” Meyer said. “They are finding out a little bit about tradition. They’re finding out a little bit a about playing hard and competing every night, about practicing the right way. That will benefit down the road, next year and two years from now.”
Following Hyer’s 21 points were Kite and Wallingford with nine each. The Raiders did struggle from the charity stripe, hitting just 6 of 12 free throws. Mainland led Macomb with 11 points.
After three games in three days, the Raiders showed signs of fatigue against the Bombers but they also showed an identity that revolves around defensive toughness. Its an identity that has shown itself throughout the first three games, with QND allowing just 47 points per contest so far.
“Our goal is to keep people under 50,” Meyer said. “We are locked in defensively. We’ve just got to clean up a couple things offensively and, honestly, we need to shoot about 2,000 free throws on Monday and see where we go.”