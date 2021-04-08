EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Quincy High School volleyball team brought an nine-match losing streak to a close on Thursday night with a 25-22, 25-15 victory over United Township in Western Big Six Conference play.
The Blue Devils (2-9, 2-7 WB6) picked up their first sweep of the season as well, with the only other victory coming in a three-set match against Rock Island Alleman to start the season. QHS fell behind 6-0 to start the first set, prompting a timeout from acting head coach Kate Brown.
“It was pretty simple. I just said, ‘Are you all tired of losing?’ Brown said of the timeout message. “They said yes, so I said, ‘Then show me you want to play.’ They went out and finally kicked it in gear.”
The Blue Devils eventually tied the set at 15, then with the first set still tied at 22 they closed out with the final three points.
After falling behind 7-4 in the second set on a 4-0 Panthers run, the Blue Devils again responded with a 10-1 run of their own to take control of the frame. Seven different players finished with kills in the match, with the second set seeing a variety of offensive weapons used from setter Olivia Brown.
“One thing I really noticed in this game was we used all of our options, it was really spread out,” Coach Brown said. “It wasn’t just one hitter running the show, it was everybody.”
If there were one hitter running the show, it was Chloe Moore. The Blue Devils middle hitter had a team-high eight kills and three blocks, and her play in the first set helped spark the turnaround.
“She finally started connecting again,” Brown said. “We brought her in yesterday and did a little one-on-one work with the setter and got her back going, so that’s exciting.”
The Blue Devils now have some momentum going before heading into a tough crosstown rivalry matchup with Quincy Notre Dame (6-1) at home on Monday.
MENDON, Ill.
Mustangs bounce back against Suns
The Unity volleyball team bounced back after two straight losses to start the week with a 25-15, 25-14 victory over Southeastern on Thursday.
Kyra Carothers had a game-high 14 kills and four blocks for the Mustangs (7-2) while Taylor Nichols contributed 24 assists. Brooklyn Stiefel followed Carothers with six kills while Ashlynn Arnsman and Jersey Hesse each had five kills.
Abbey McMillen led the Suns (6-5) with eight kills and Ani Kerr had nine assists.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets fight back to sweep Brussels
The Brown County volleyball team recovered from an early deficit to sweep Brussels 27-25, 25-16 on Thursday night.
Klare Flynn had nine kills and six digs for the Hornets (10-3) while Gracie Hedden had six kills, five digs and five aces and Gabby McGath had 22 assists and two kills.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles sweep Indians
The Liberty volleyball team swept Payson Seymour 25-16, 15-12 at home on Thursday evening.
Izzy Gimm led the Eagles with seven kills, two blocks and two aces while Taylor Hessling had four aces and eight assists and Julia Hahn had five kills and nine assists.
WARSAW, Ill.
Chargers outlast Titans
The Illini West volleyball team defeated West Hancock in three sets on Thursday night, 25-11, 23-25, 25-9.
Ava Bliss paced the Chargers (9-1) with 14 kills on the front row and Hallie Ray and Alisza LeMaire each added seven kills. Caydee Kirkham facilitated well with 31 assists, and she and Wood both finished with 11 digs.
Breanna Peterson led the Titans with eight kills and Brook Walker finished with 10 assists.
MEREDOSIA, Ill.
Saukees handle Indians
The Pittsfield volleyball team swept Meredosia-Chambersburg 25-9, 25-5 on Thursday night.
Haley Smith had 12 service points for the Saukees (7-2) and Avery Heavner finished with five kills.
MACOMB, Ill.
Bombers beat down Panthers
The Central volleyball team had a tough outing against undefeated Macomb on Thursday, falling 25-9, 25-8.
Macomb dominated the entire way, allowing no offensive statistics for the Panthers.