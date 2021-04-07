QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team defeated Unity 25-15, 25-18 in a battle of one-loss teams at the Pit on Wednesday.
Emma Borrowman finished with nine kills for the Raiders (6-1) and Abbey Schreacke followed with seven kills, while Maggie Drew had 22 assists and two kills.
Kyra Carothers had 11 kills to lead the Mustangs (7-2) while Ashlynn Arnsman followed with four kills and Taylor Nichols finished with 15 assists.
PAYSON, Ill.
Chargers knock off Indians on the road
The Illini West volleyball team defeated Payson Seymour in straight sets 25-17, 25-9 on Wednesday evening.
Ava Bliss had eight kills to pace the Chargers (8-1) while Alisza LeMaire had six kills and Josie Bryan followed with five. Caydee Kirkham was the top facilitator for Illini West with 18 assists and Kirkham and LeMaire both led defensively with eight digs.
PITTSFIELD, Ill.
Hornets sweep Saukees
The Brown County volleyball team pulled off a 25-20, 25-16 victory over Pittsfield on the road on Wednesday evening to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Gracie Hedden finished with 11 kills, seven digs and three aces to pace the Hornets, while Gabby McGath had 20 assists and 10 digs. Katey Flynn finished with six kills and Klare Flynn and Cortni Law each had three kills for Brown County.