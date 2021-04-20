QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team took care of business in its final game of the season at the Pit on Tuesday, dominating Pittsfield for a 25-6, 25-8 victory.
Though the Raiders (10-3) didn’t get much time to savor their final showcase at home, they still enjoyed the outcome.
“It was amazing, it was so fun playing with all of my teammates,” QND senior outside hitter Asha Sangoi said. “Last game in the Pit though, it’s pretty sad. I’m definitely going to miss it.”
The match afforded QND coach Courtney Kvitle an opportunity to get all of her seniors a chance to shine. Sangoi, Jordan Lepper, Maddie Miller, Ellie Peters and Corinne Dickerman all played important roles in the final victory on their home courts, and that was a great reward given all they had been through as a senior class in the shortened and delayed season.
“It’s definitely been challenging with how difference everything has been, but we’ve been able to push through,” Sangoi said. “Just playing with my friends, it’s like nothing else. It’s just really fun, making memories my last year. I’m so thankful we got to have this senior season.”
The Raiders aren’t done playing in Quincy, however. QND will host West Hancock in a match on Wednesday at John Wood Community College’s Student Activity Center before finishing the season on Thursday on the road at Illini West.
QUINCY
Blue Devils swept
in home finale
The Quincy High School volleyball team lost its final home match at the QHS gym to Moline in straight sets on Tuesday 25-14, 25-21.
The Blue Devils (3-13, 3-10 Western Big Six Conference) struggled to start the opening set and fell behind 14-5. They battled back and played nearly even the rest of the way out but never threated to close the gap. The second set started much stronger for QHS, with the two teams tied at 8 early, but the Maroons used a 3-0 run to gain a little wiggle room and eventually worked their way to a 23-17 advantage.
QHS went on a 4-1 point streak to pull back within three and stave off defeat, but an error called on a double-touched set allowed Moline to finish off the victory.
Senior middle hitter Chloe Moore finished with six kills for the Blue Devils, including two of the final four points, and senior outside hitter Lauren Erke followed with five kills. Ella Ramsay finished with a match-high eight kills for the Maroons.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers overcome Indians to win conference crown
The Illini West volleyball team won a tight contest over Lewiston in two sets on Tuesday 25-21, 25-21.
Ava Bliss had 10 kills to lead the Chargers (13-1) to a victory that secured the Prairieland Conference championship. Josie Bryan followed with eight kills and Alisza LeMaire finished with five.
Kaytan Finney had 18 assists for Illini West and Marie DeSotel was the defensive leader with 18 digs.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles fall to Hornets
The Brown County volleyball team defeated Liberty 25-1, 25-8 on Tuesday evening.
Katey Flynn finished with six kills and eight digs to pace the Hornets (15-4) while Gabby McGath had 15 assists and 10 aces.