LEXINGTON, Mo. -- Midway through this week, Mark Twain was unsure if they would even play a football game this weekend after TDW Academy had to cancel because of a lack of players.
With Friday just three days away, Mark Twain was able to schedule a game at Lexington for Saturday.
It could not have worked out any better for the Tigers, with Mark Twain defeating the Minutemen 36-6 at Lexington High School.
"I think our guys have confidence in themselves and they weren't rattled at all," said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. "So it was no big deal at all. We got film on Tuesday evening after practice, so we started implementing it on Wednesday."
Defense dominated early on in the game, with the only scoring coming courtesy of two safeties by the Tigers defense.
"The defense was awesome today," Leake said. "They were very good."
In the second quarter, Payton Hawkins threw a touchdown pass to Dawson Talbott. After Landon Moss converted a two-point conversion, Mark Twain took a 12-0 lead to halftime.
The second half is when Lakoda Preston took over.
The junior wide receiver returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown. Later in the third quarter, Preston ran a second kickoff return for a touchdown.
"The kickoffs were both squibs," Leake said. "They were trying to keep it away from him, but it kind of squirted through everybody and got to him. He returned them 65 to 70 yards on each one of them."
Preston scored his third touchdown of the game on a reception from Hawkins to put the Tigers up 30-6. He had three catches for 81 yards and three rushes for 30 yards.
Moss scored the final touchdown of the game for Mark Twain on a run. The senior running back had 19 carries for 79 yards.
Hawkins had two touchdown passes and one interception.
Mark Twain (2-0) will play at Van-Far (0-1) in the Tigers next game on Friday, Sept. 10.
"We are going to have practice on Monday evening and see what we need to do to prepare for (Van-Far)," Leake said. "Watched a little bit of them against Bowling Green a few weeks ago, but Bowling Green is a really good team, so it was a tough matchup. We will see what their film looks like this week against Wright City and start again next week."