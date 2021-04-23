QUINCY – Dayson Croes had an inkling his family might arrive this weekend.
Or maybe it was just wishful thinking.
Either way, with his mother and father making the trip from Aruba to be a part of the Quincy University baseball team’s final home weekend, Croes had to make sure he was involved in the Hawks’ attack.
The senior third baseman blasted a home run to right field in the sixth inning and finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored in the 11-1 victory over Rockhurst on Friday at QU Stadium.
“Nothing changed,” Croes said of having his parents sitting a couple rows off the field to the right of the QU dugout. “I still had to play. I still had to help my team win, but just to have them here to witness it in person is just special.”
They witnessed history and more stellar hitting from a loaded lineup.
Senior left-handed starter Riley Martin allowed just four hits over seven innings, struck out 16 and became the school’s winningest pitcher with his 28th career victory.
It was made easier as the heart of QU’s lineup – the Nos. 2-5 hitters – combined to collect nine hits in 13 at-bats with 10 runs scored and six RBIs.
And the group hitting behind them produced four RBIs either with singles, sacrifice flies or RBI groundouts.
“Even when we’re getting out, they are productive outs,” said designated hitter Lance Logsdon, who went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. “We have to have productive outs.”
It’s become a theme for a team wanting to show it’s more than just a bunch of bashers.
The No. 23 Hawks (22-6, 19-5 GLVC) hit just one home run, collected two doubles and two triples and proved they can roll a ground ball to the right side of the infield to get a runner home from third base.
“We’ve had really productive outs lately, putting the ball in play when we need to, moving runners, getting guys in,” senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak said. “It’s been really fun lately.”
It’s the unselfish aspect of the Hawks’ game that is contributing to a 14-game winning streak and rise into the national polls.
“We know from the start if we take team at-bats nobody is going to beat us,” Croes said. “Just play for each other, and when you have a job to do, just do your job. If you don’t do it, the guy behind you will pick you up. So we ride with it. Team at-bats win games.”