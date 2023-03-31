Quincy — John Wood Community College takes another backyard player from Quincy High School to join their baseball program and pitching staff.
The Blue Devil who is going green is Alex Logan.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
“It’s always been fun here at high school level,” Logan said. “But I’m happy to move on to college, too. I’m looking forward to helping JWCC in the best way I can and doing anything the coaches need me to.”
The signing felt bittersweet for the senior knowing this would be his final season repping blue.
“It’s sad but there are some happy things about it too,” Logan said. “I’m happy that I get to play baseball with my teammates and for all my friends and family for helping me along the way. But I’m going to miss all my teammates.”
QHS head coach Rick Lawson shares the feeling having coached Logan since the age of about 7.
“I’ve known him and his family for a long time,”Lawson said. “It’s a great family. It’s good to see Alex realize his dreams. I know he’s worked really hard and had these goals set; to be able to reach these goals is an exciting thing. He’s put in the work.”
JWCC’s head coach Adam Hightower reached out to Logan after his junior year season.
“He was my pitching coach when I was younger,” Logan said. “He’s stayed with me throughout the process. This past summer is when I really achieved my big goals and made some big jumps. That’s when I got better and he ended up reaching out and asking me if I wanted to come out to John Wood for a visit.”
Logan plans to explore JWCC’s electrician and firefighting program to advance his future and academic career.
QHS has one final season with Logan as pitcher this spring.
“It’s going to be a big loss (after Logan leaves the program),” Lawson said. “There’s a lot of leadership with this group… (the seniors) have done a great job at molding our juniors and our sophomores and our freshmen, showing them the way that we do things.”
The Blue Devils are currently 2-0 after defeating Palmyra (15-0) and Kirksville (3-0).
