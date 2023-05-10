QHS defeats Augusta Southeastern in seven innings

QHS senior relief pitcher Jaylen Lubbert on the mound about to throw a pitch as teammate junior Aurora Allison prepares to defend the infield at first base. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY – Coming off of back-to-back losses against Granite City last Saturday and East Moline on Tuesday, Quincy high softball head coach Darrell Henze’s squad looked to turn their fortunes around on Wednesday as they hosted non-conference opponent Augusta Southeastern.

The Lady Blue Devils were able to put an end to their two-game skid with a 4-2 win in seven innings after struggling early on with the Suns’ pitching and not getting much going at the plate. Coach Henze talked about the win his team grinded out on Wednesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.