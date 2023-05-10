QUINCY – Coming off of back-to-back losses against Granite City last Saturday and East Moline on Tuesday, Quincy high softball head coach Darrell Henze’s squad looked to turn their fortunes around on Wednesday as they hosted non-conference opponent Augusta Southeastern.
The Lady Blue Devils were able to put an end to their two-game skid with a 4-2 win in seven innings after struggling early on with the Suns’ pitching and not getting much going at the plate. Coach Henze talked about the win his team grinded out on Wednesday night.
“They have good pitching, and it gave us issues in those first couple innings, but I just told the girls to keep playing, stay focused and stick with it as the game went on,” said Henze. “We started to get some hits late in the game, Lubbert had some big double plays and we started to get more contact at the plate and got a good win.”
Neither team would see many runs put on the board as both teams were sharp defensively and on the mound as the only run through the first four innings would be the Suns putting one up in the top of the second.
Quincy would finally break through though after some big at bats from junior Kayden Smith and sophomore Kate Mettemeyer both combining for three RBIs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
QHS would put up three of their four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and one last run in the bottom of the sixth and would shut the door on the Suns at the top of seventh.
Freshman Avary Hlubek went 1-4 with one run.
Mettemeyer went 1-3 with one RBI.
Senior Jaylen Lubbert went 2-4 with two doubles.
Junior Paige Kurfman went 1-3 with a stolen base, one run and one walk.
Sophomore Ariana Adorno went 1-3 with one run and a double.
Kayden Smith went 1-3 with two RBIs.
Junior Aurora Allison had one walk and one stolen base.
The Lady Blue Devils (10-17) will have Rock Island (12-11) on Thursday back at home at 4:30 p.m., one of two conference games left on their schedule. Coach Henze talked about the mentality heading into a game where they’ll look to improve their home record to 6-8 on the season.
“We just want to keep it competitive, come out and pitch well, hit the ball well and get better and better as the season comes to an end and hopefully we come out with a win,” said Henze.
