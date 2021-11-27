QUINCY — The memory of a three-win season last spring is one Jeremiah Talton cannot forget.
“It wasn’t,” the Quincy High School senior forward said on Saturday night, “a good feeling.”
The vibes are different now.
Quincy secured its third win in as many games, a 73-53 triumph over St. Mary’s in the 50th Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament at Blue Devil Gym.
It opened the boys’ basketball season by gaining momentum it lacked during the COVID-shortened season.
The way the Blue Devils played in three victories thus far is why they believe better days are ahead.
“This is big time,” Talton said after his 33-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort that netted him the Paul Dennis Most Valuable Player Award for the second time. “This tournament has given us a lot of confidence. This has given us life.”
Quincy (3-0), which won its tournament for the 35th time, already equaled its victory total from the spring campaign. The Blue Devils were 3-12, the worst winning percentage in the storied program’s history.
That now is a distant memory.
“Quincy should have trust in us,” said freshman guard Bradley Longcor, who scored 15 points. “I think we can be good again.”
The fourth quarter illustrated Longcor’s point.
St. Mary’s (0-3) used a 9-2 run midway through the quarter to trim the Blue Devils’ lead to 59-50 with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left. With winning time on the clock, Quincy constructed a stellar finish.
Talton’s bucket immediately negated the Dragons’ run. Longcor converted a contested layup off his own steal. Talton splashed a 3-pointer from the top of the key and buried another from the left wing.
Suddenly, the Blue Devils’ lead grew to 69-51 with 1:32 left as they displayed fourth-quarter resiliency for a second consecutive night.
“You have to play through the highs and lows,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “This group, they don’t get too high or too low. It’s just really fun watching them compete.”
The fun came from unselfish play. The Blue Devils tallied 18 assists on their 25 field goals. Junior guard Reid O’Brien totaled seven and Longcor added five.
Quincy actually opened the game with 11 assists on 12 field goals.
“The ball movement was great,” Talton said. “Everyone got touches. Most of the time, we got the shot we wanted on offense.”
In three games, the Blue Devils have 33 assists.
“We really trust each other,” Longcor said. “We trust each other to make plays.”
After saying that, Longcor reiterated his belief that the Blue Devils are different this season because they are a “family.” To him, that is the reason they opened the season with three consecutive wins.
The key now is taking the show on the road.
Quincy opens Western Big 6 Conference play on Friday with a trip to United Township. After that is a trek on Saturday to tradition-rich Centralia.
“It’s a huge test,” Douglas said. “I’m eager to see how they respond. They competed well here, and I know they will compete well on the road.”
