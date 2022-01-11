QUINCY — The Western Big 6 boys’ basketball leaders flexed their muscle with another impressive performance at home.
The Quincy Blue Devils remained unbeaten in league play after powering past Geneseo 61-42 on Tuesday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Quincy High improved to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in Western Big 6 play. The Devils are off to their best conference start in nine seasons.
QHS captured its third straight victory after returning to its home floor. The Devils are a spotless 6-0 at home this season.
“It wasn’t our best performance, and we have a few things we need to clean up,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We took care of business with a win, but we have to be more physical on both ends of the floor. That’s something we need to improve on.”
Quincy had lost the last three meetings with Geneseo.
The Blue Devils came out strong Tuesday as senior Jeremiah Talton hit a 3-pointer to start the game and added two early free throws.
Freshman Bradley Longcor followed with back-to-back buckets before Talton drained another trey to give QHS an early 12-2 advantage.
Geneseo’s Bristol Lewis countered with a pair of threes to trim Quincy’s advantage to 14-8 after one quarter.
The Devils expanded the lead to double digits in the second quarter with Talton and Longcor leading the way.
QHS expanded its lead to 32-15 at halftime. Talton and Longcor connected for 14 points apiece in the opening two quarters.
Quincy also took advantage of sloppy play by Geneseo, who committed 11 first-half turnovers. Lewis had 13 of his team’s 15 points in the opening half.
Longcor and Talton buried 3-pointers to start the second half as the Blue Devils grabbed a 39-19 lead.
Lewis converted on a pair of three-point plays for the Maple Leafs, but QHS still was up 44-28 after three quarters.
Talton finished with a team-high 27 points. He made four 3-pointers, including two in each half. He has 48 threes this season.
Longcor continued with his consistent and superb play. He finished with 19 points and has scored in double figures in 15 straight games.
Lewis led Geneseo with a game-high 28 points.
“Defensively, I didn’t think we were as focused,” Douglas said. “Our rebounding wasn’t at the level it needed to be. We’re just not playing tough enough on the defensive end.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to play a pair of strong opponents this weekend – traveling to Galesburg on Friday and Lincoln on Saturday.
Quincy rallied past Lincoln 33-30 in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville late last month.
“We have to shift our focus straight to Galesburg,” Douglas said. “They have a good team and that’s going to be a good test for us. What we do in the next two days to prepare will be critical.”
