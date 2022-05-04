QUINCY -- Geneseo was the returning conference champion.
And Moline was the preseason pick to win the Western Big 6 Conference in girls’ soccer.
But that didn’t stop Quincy High from pursuing and achieving its season-long goal.
The Blue Devils capped a perfect league slate by powering past Rock Island 4-1 on Tuesday night.
QHS captured the outright WB6 championship after finishing a spotless 7-0 in league play. It was Quincy’s first league title since 2019.
“It was a tremendous team effort,” QHS coach Travis Dinkheller said. “I’m super proud of what our team was able to accomplish. I can’t say enough good things about what they achieved.
“Our team battled through a tough spring with a lot of bad weather, and they’ve really persevered. They really competed well and played together well as a team.”
It was another chilly night Tuesday in the Quad Cities, but the Blue Devils were on a mission.
And they completed it impressive fashion.
Quincy sophomore Rian Moore opened the scoring by connecting on the first goal late in the first half.
QHS led Rock Island 1-0 at the break while excelling defensively.
Dinkheller credited juniors Anna Morrison, Mariah Crist, Maddie O’Brien and Ava Soltwedel for their superb play.
“Our defense was strong – they were stalwarts,” the coach said. “They were absolutely fantastic. They’ve done an outstanding job all season.”
Quincy grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second half when sophomore Taylor Routh tracked down a loose ball and drilled it into the back of the net.
Sophomore standout Bri Lannerd followed by scoring on a header before Routh rifled in her second goal to make it 4-0.
Rock Island added a late goal, just the second allowed by the Blue Devils in league play.
QHS pitched five shutouts in its seven league games with sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Fohey excelling all spring.
The Blue Devils won the conference title despite not having a senior in their starting lineup. They start six juniors, four sophomores and one freshman.
Senior Emma Obert has played a key role off the bench for Quincy High.
The Blue Devils earned a pivotal 3-0 win over Moline in their first conference game on March 22. They edged Geneseo 2-1 on April 19 at home.
“That road win at Moline was huge for us – that was a huge turning point,” Dinkheller said. “It was a tightly contested game and Taylor Fohey came up big for us in goal.
“Beating Geneseo was another key moment. Our girls really came through.”
Quincy (11-6-1) finishes the regular season Saturday at Helias before entering the postseason.
The Devils are seeded sixth in a tough Class 3A regional. QHS is scheduled to face No. 3 seed Edwardsville in the regional semifinals in Collinsville.
“It’s a pretty loaded regional with some excellent teams,” Dinkheller said. “It will be a good challenge for us – we will definitely have to be ready to go.”
