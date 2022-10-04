GENESEO, Ill. – The Quincy High Blue Devils dug down deep to win another conference championship.
QHS used a strong second half to earn a hard-fought 3-2 road win over Geneseo in Western Big 6 soccer play Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 11-6 overall and 6-1 in league play, clinching at least a share of the WB6 championship.
Quincy High won its 29th conference title in soccer.
“It was a total team effort,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “Everyone stepped up and really contributed. It was a good win for us.”
QHS struck first on a Carter Venvertloh goal, but Geneseo responded to tie the match a minute later.
Venvertloh connected again on a goal late in the half, but the Maple Leafs came right back again to tie it 2-2 with just seven seconds left in the half.
“That was a bit of a heartbreaker at the end of the half, but we knew we had outplayed them in the first half,” Bridal said. “We told the kids we’ve been a second half team a lot of the season, and that we just needed to finish strong.”
The Blue Devils broke the tie when junior Josh Stupavsky scored on a left-footed boot with 20 minutes left. Venvertloh set him up with an assist on what turned out to be the winning goal.
“That was a great play,” Bridal said. “Our guys came up big right there.”
QHS pitched a shutout the rest of the way to prevail 3-2 and earn another conference crown.
“We really focused defensively on closing out the game,” Bridal said. “We buckled down and were able to finish it. They didn’t have a shot on goal the whole second half.”
The Blue Devils return home Wednesday to face Quincy Notre Dame. The Raiders edged QHS earlier this season in a match at QND.
“It’s going to fun facing Notre Dame,” Bridal said. “We are excited to play them again. It won’t be difficult to get our guys pumped up. We will be ready. It should be a great matchup.”
