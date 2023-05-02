QUINCY -- The Lady Blue Devils soccer team have been more than rock solid throughout the season but especially at Flinn Memorial here in Quincy with no team coming here and leaving victorious this year.
Rock Island joined the list of opponents QHS has defeated at home after Tuesday's 9-0 wire-to-wire win.
QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller talked about what he told his team going into senior night and trying to not look ahead of Thursday's big cross-town matchup against Quincy Notre Dame.
"I talked to the girls before the game about it being a trap game because we have QND on Thursday," said Dinkheller. "Also this was senior night where you have a lot of festivities that go and things are just a little bit different, we have the 15-minute warm up instead of the normal 25. There were a lot of things going on heading into this game."
Senior forward Breighlyn Thomas was the scoring punch for QHS in the first half scoring all three goals for the team to give them a 3-0 lead over the Lady Rocks. Her teammates would follow suit in the second half with five different girls scoring at least one goal in the second half.
Freshman forward Avery Morrison after a scoring dry spell for the first 20 minutes of the second half would put one behind the net on the left side to push QHS lead to 4-0. Sophomore midfielder Sydney Welsh would score later on to extend the lead even further.
Senior forward Kenzie O'Brien who would score two of the team's last goals talked about the unselfishness and chemistry her and her teammates have had this season.
"I think we did really good as a team, offensively focusing on working on and off the ball and I think as a team we're building good chemistry, working with each other and knowing goals come from working as a team which has made us successful this year," said O'Brien.
Junior forward Taylor Routh would score her first goal of the night followed by back to back goals from O'Brien with under 10 minutes left. Junior forward Kirstin Kramer would score QHS ninth and final goal to give them their 11th win of the season.
Thomas talked about what this senior season has meant for her and why they've been such a dominate team at home this year.
"I'm proud of us as a team, we all come together really well when we're on the field together, especially when we are on our field here at Flinn," said Thomas. "We have so much confidence that we play with part coming from the fact that we're a family so I'm proud of us and proud of myself for the hat trick."
"I feel like my senior year has been my best year for me personally and also as a team, we've all had many injuries to overcome which has brought us closer and I feel like this season has been the strongest we've been as a team since I've been here."
QHS remains undefeated at Flinn and looks to be a strong contender come postseason, Dinkheller gave his thoughts on the senior class he's coached over the years and what they've meant to the program.
"This group has been through a lot, been through the covid year their freshman year," said Dinkheller. 'So for them to have to go through that, they have a lot of game experience but they could be juniors because of losing that whole season. So they're just a wonderful group of people, wonderful group of soccer players and I'm proud that I get to call myself their coach and I feel very fortunate to be able to coach a group like that every day."
Next up for the Lady Blue Devils will be a road game versus the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders, Dinkheller talked about the challenges they will present as they try to sweep the season series this Thursday at 5 p.m.
"QND is a good team," said Dinkheller. "They're defending state champions for a reason and they got a lot of really good players and Mark (Longo) is a really good coach and so we've got to come out ready to play. They’re going to come out hungry. it's pink night so there's a lot of things that go on with that night that we've got to be prepared for so there going to give us their best effort I have no doubt about that and we've got to be ready to respond, play composed, play possession styled soccer and finish our opportunities."
QHS (11-4-3) will be on the road this time when they play QND (13-7-1) after defeating them earlier in the year at Flinn Memorial 4-1.
