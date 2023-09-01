A week after their showdown at Flinn Stadium, the Blue Devils and Raiders took their football teams on the road, one looking to build off week one and one looking to bounce back.
QHS traveled to Alton to take on the Redbirds where they came out with another convincing 40-6 win behind four touchdowns from junior running back Jeraius Rice Jr.
QND traveled to Richmond-Burton to take on the Rockets, defensively looked much stronger in week two but ultimately it wasn’t enough as they fall 25-6.
The Raiders first two drives after a couple of screens and runs both ended in interceptions, one being a pick six which led to a 13-0 lead for the Rockets after the first quarter.
QND head coach Jack Cornell wants to the team to be better with cleaning up the turnovers along with the coaching staff putting their signal caller in better position to make plays.
“We as coaches need to do a better job setting plays up for Noah Lunt, he had a good game tonight despite a couple interceptions but his development continues to impress us,” said Cornell. “We got to take better care of the ball on offense and take it away on defense and be more consistent on special teams.”
QND did see some daylight late in the second quarter with a couple big completions from senior quarterback Noah Lunt with one of those throws to junior wide receiver Joseph Doellman for the Raiders first touchdown of the night.
Junior linebacker Dan Dyer and junior linebacker Jack Brenner, both had forced fumbles each for QND in the first half as QND trailed 19-6 at halftime.
Cornell spoke on the two making big plays on that side of the ball in the first half.
“We need those guys to make plays like that and for them to step up was big for our football team and I think guys being in the right spot and how you practice is why you get there,” said Cornell.
Unfortunately for QND they wouldn’t be able to score again in the second half.
Their opening drive would begin on the 23-yard line with Denver Bryan exploding through a gap for a Raider first down which would be followed up by junior Ivan Hull getting them another first down. The drive would end up stalling as the Rockets would take over.
There would be no score in the third quarter but Richmond-Burton would score early in the fourth quarter to take a 25-6 lead as QND sophomore Gavin Doellman would intercept the two-point conversion attempt.
The Raiders are still looking for their first win of the season but showed signs of improvement especially defensively and Cornell is excited about that and more so playing in front of Raider Nation for the first time this year.
“Preparation is key but it’s one of those things where we played a really good football team on the road, we knew they would give us a really good shot and we just can’t make mistakes against a team like that but a lot of things to build on for sure,” said Cornell. “We’re very excited to be playing at home next week in front of our home crowd, Mahomet-Seymour is a really good, well coached football team they’ve had our number the last couple years so we got to have another great week of practice.”
QND (0-2) returns to Quincy next Friday for their home opener hosting Mahomet-Seymour (1-1) at 7 p.m.
After a long methodical drive by Alton, QHS came out aggressive specifically on the ground with a 13-yard run from Rice to begin the first drive. The drive would bleed into the second quarter with a massive 15-yard connection from junior quarterback Bradyn Little to junior wide receiver Tykell Hammers on fourth down that would turn into a goal line score from Rice.
QHS head coach Rick Little spoke on the run game setting the tone on the team’s opening drive.
“I think we played pretty well," said Little. "We wanted to cut down on penalties and just be better overall and we did that for the most part we got a nice long drive to start, we got our running game going which is really important for us.”
The passing game would begin to pick up as Little would find senior wide receiver Adon Byquist for a 38-yard gain to get things started on their second drive of the night. A penalty would later push the Blue Devils back but Little would go right back to Byquist for 18 yards for another fourth down conversion. Rice would punch it in again.
Byquist would finish the night with 78 receiving yards second to Hammers who had over 80 yards receiving.
Alton would answer back before the half as their quarterback escaped the pocket and fired a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Redbirds on the board. QHS would go into halftime up 20-6.
Rice would eclipse 100 yards on the Blue Devils’ opening drive of the second half. Little would later on find senior wide receiver Jack Mettemeyer for one of two touchdown passes in the game for Little.
Little finished the game completing 16-for-21 of his passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. Rice had 14 carries for 168 yards and four touchdowns. The Blue Devils finished with 25 first downs.
Rice had a great day on the ground and his head coach made note to mention that after the game.
“He’s a bell cow, having that type of running back you certainly love that, we have a lot of weapons all around but when you have a true bell cow like that you certainly want to feed him," said Little.
QHS (2-0) will look to keep the dominance rolling into another road contest next Friday in a Western big six conference showdown facing Rock Island at 7 p.m.
Little is pleased with the 2-0 start but wants his team to still be ready go for their first conference game of the season.
“It’s a huge conference game," said Little. "We have a lot of goals in mind and part of that is winning a conference championship, we want to go 1-0 every week, we know Rock Island will be a big test so we have to be ready.”
