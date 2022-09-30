QUINCY – The Quincy High football team never led in the game.
But the Blue Devils still felt like they let a golden opportunity slip away Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
QHS blocked the extra point after Sterling scored a touchdown to start overtime.
But the Blue Devils were unable to answer on their possession as they suffered a heartbreaking 34-28 setback in Western Big 6 play.
“At the end of the day, give credit to the opponent,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “But we left points out there, for sure. Unfortunately, we didn’t quite punch it in when we needed to.
"But I’m so proud of our kids – they showed great resolve and played with really good effort. We battled them tough.”
The Class 5A No. 10 Golden Warriors improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
QHS fell to 4-2, 2-2 after having won its two previous games.
“Our kids are going to fight, scratch and claw the entire game, and that's exactly what they did,” Coach Little said. “We just have to continue to work hard and learn from this.”
The game was deadlocked 28-28 after 48 entertaining, back-and-forth minutes of regulation.
Sterling had the ball first in overtime and started from the 10-yard line. It took four plays, but quarterback Kael Ryan scored on fourth down from the 1 to make it 34-28.
Quincy then grabbed the momentum by blocking the extra-point kick.
But the Blue Devils, who moved the ball effectively all night, were unable to punch it in during their possession that began from the 10.
Faced with fourth-and-4, sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little’s pass into the end zone fell to the turf incomplete.
And the Golden Warriors pulled out a thrilling road victory over a solid Quincy squad.
“We really battled them tough, but they made the plays and came out on top in overtime,” QHS defensive standout Caron Banks said. “We know we can play with anybody. We just need to keep working hard in practice and continue to improve. We need to find a way to pull out close games like this.”
Trailing 14-7 at the half, QHS scored on the first possession of the third quarter.
Little drilled a 9-yard scoring pass to Gregory Quince. That pulled the Blue Devils within 14-13.
Sterling countered on the ensuing drive, capped by Antonio Tablante’s 8-yard diving catch in the end zone.
QHS answered with a 42-yard pass connection from Little to Quince. Little then hit Jack Mettemeyer on the two-point conversion to even the score 21-21.
The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Ryan scored on a 1-yard plunge for the Warriors before Quincy’s Jeraius Rice turned in a dazzling 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Rice’s dramatic TD, where he tight-roped the sideline while somehow staying inbounds, tied the game at 28-all with under four minutes left in the contest.
Sterling opened the scoring on its second possession of the game. Ryan broke free down the center of the field and scampered 70 yards for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils countered with an impressive 80-yard scoring march to tie it 7-7. Little zipped a 3-yard TD toss to Quince to cap the drive.
The Warriors responded with a touchdown on Schilling’s 2-yard run to start the second quarter. That put Sterling up 14-7.
Quincy followed by driving into the red zone twice, but it came up empty both times in the second quarter.
QHS turned the ball over on downs after reaching the Sterling 20 before missing a short field goal after another drive advanced to the Warrior 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.