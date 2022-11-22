QUINCY – Her team trailed by double digits, but that didn’t stop Asia Seangmany.
The Quincy High sharpshooter was determined to bring her team back.
She led a furious fourth-quarter rally, burying two 3-pointers and a shot in the paint.
And then the senior had one final opportunity. Seangmany elevated on a jumper, but her 15-footer came up just short.
The shot bounced off the front of the rim and visiting Geneseo escaped with a 45-44 girls' basketball win Tuesday night at QHS.
“I wish I could have that one back,” said Seangmany, who scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half. “I should have shot that one better.”
The Maple Leafs improved to 5-0 in winning the hard-fought Western Big 6 matchup. The Blue Devils fell to 2-2 overall.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” QHS coach Brad Dance said. “I told the girls that they played really well the last 10-12 minutes of the game. That’s how we have to play against good teams.
“We have to keep working and keep developing. We just have to keep executing.”
Quincy junior Taylor Fohey landed in early foul trouble and spent much of the first half watching from the sidelines.
But Fohey came on strong in the second half, finishing with 11 points.
“We had some players step up when Taylor was out,” Dance said. “We needed that, and they helped us stay in the game.”
QHS bolted to a quick 6-1 lead before leading 10-6 after one quarter.
Geneseo came back to take a 25-15 halftime lead before extending their lead to 31-17 and 34-20 in the third quarter.
“I think the nerves got to us a little bit in the first half because it was our first conference game against a really good opponent,” Seangmany said. “We were able to settle down in the second half and play our game.
“We got into the mindset where we needed to work harder. We just stayed positive and kept pushing.”
The Blue Devils fought back. Fohey converted on a pair of baskets to bring her team within 40-30 after three quarters.
QHS then embarked on a 12-0 fourth quarter run behind the offense of Seangmany, Fohey and Bri Lannerd.
“I was feeling confident, and I felt like I was going to make every single shot,” Seangmany said. “I started making some shots and my teammates started hitting some shots.”
The home crowd erupted when Fohey scored in the lane to give the Devils a 42-40 lead with 5:02 left.
Quincy still led before Geneseo’s Annie Wirth hit two free throws to put her team up 45-44 with 1:12 to go.
QHS had one final opportunity after Danielle Beach missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10 seconds to go.
The Blue Devils snared the rebound and pushed the ball up the floor before Seangmany’s jumper came up just short as the buzzer sounded.
“We need to learn from this game,” Seangmany said. “We had our chances – hopefully we can finish a little better the next time we see them.”
While Dance was pleased with the effort, he wouldn’t have minded seeing that last shot go through the net.
“Every possession matters,” he said. “It’s a learning process. We had opportunities and we had a shot at the end to win the game. We did a lot of good things in this game. We have to carry it over into our next game.”
QND prevails at Keokuk
The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders earned a 63-39 girls' basketball win at Keokuk on Tuesday night.
State player of the year Abbey Schreacke connected for 28 points to lead QND. All-state senior guard Blair Eftink contributed 14 points for Notre Dame.
The returning state champions improved to 2-0.
