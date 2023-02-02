EAST MOLINE, Ill. -- Quincy High School girls basketball fell to Western Big 6 opponent East Moline United 44-43 on the road on Thursday night.
QHS junior Taylor Fohey led the team in scoring with 18 points.
Quincy (16-11, 7-5) will host WB6 rival Moline (5-19, 3-8) in its next game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Blue Devils will then play at Hannibal (13-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Zilinskas' clutch shooting propels Hawks to victory
Paul Zilinskas saved his best for last, helping the Quincy University men's basketball team defeat Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Lewis University 63-62 at Neil Casey Arena on Thursday.
Zilinskas scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the final three minutes of the game. He did not miss a shot during that stretch, knocking down four free throws.
Zion Richardson chipped in with 15 points and three boards. Malik Hardmon added eight points, seven boards and two steals.
QU (13-9, 9-5) will head back on the road Saturday, facing the University of Indianapolis at 2 p.m.
Hawks comeback bid falls short
After falling in an early hole, Quincy University was unable to come back and fell 65-57 to GLVC foe Lewis University in a road women's basketball game on Thursday.
Beth Matas Martin led the Hawks in scoring with 16 points, while coming away with five assists and three boards.
Sarah Nelson chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.
QU (10-12, 6-8) will head back on the road Saturday, facing the University of Indianapolis at noon.
CSE routs West Prairie
Central Southeastern defeated West Prairie 61-24 in Thursday's home girls basketball game.
CSE (24-3) will face Alton Marquette in its next game in the QND Superfan Shootou at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Brown County stings Triopia
Brown County routed conference foe Triopia 61-20 in Thursday's home girls basketball game.
Katey Flynn led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 27 points, while Gracie Hedden added 13 points.
Brown County (26-3) will host Payson Seymour in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Illini West falls to Havana
Illini West fell to non-conference opponent Havana 48-27 in Thursday's road girls basketball game.
Reagan Reed led the Lady Chargers in scoring with 12 points.
Illini West (15-15) will host Macomb in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Trojans fall to CBC in hoops doubleheader
Both Hannibal-LaGrange University basketball teams fell to Central Baptist College at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The HLGU women's basketball team fell to CBC 77-61 are are now 4-17 for the season.
Rebekah McCombs and Sarah Eagleton shared the scoring lead with 14 points. McCombs also led in rebounding with seven, and added a block, steal and three assists.
The HLGU men's basketball team fell to CBC 105-59 and are now 7-12 for the season.
Joe McBride led the Trojans in scoring with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and an assist. Khalib Becton contributed nine points, two steals and seven boards.
HLGU will be back out on the road on Saturday, playing a doubleheader against Williams Baptist University. The women's game will start at 1 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
