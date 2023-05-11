QUINCY -- Quincy high softball coming off a tough victory over the Suns at home on Wednesday had an opportunity to string to together back-to-back home wins since the beginning of the season in March when they hosted conference foe Rock Island on Thursday evening.
The Lady Blue Devils would get off to a 1-0 start after the first inning but excellent hitting by the Lady Rocks in the top of the second spelled trouble for QHS as they would lose this one 12-3.
Senior pitcher and third baseman Jaylen Lubbert spoke on the resilience the team showed despite a difficult second inning.
“I think are at bats were starting to come around near the end of the game, but Rock Island were just hitting it well and what killed us the most in that second inning were just errors in the outfield and infield but we came in pretty confident and fought all the way through tonight,” said Lubbert.
Top of the first saw freshman third baseman and centerfielder Avary Hlubek help put QHS on the board with a double on a fly ball. She later on would steal third base and would score off of a sacrifice fly hit from Lubbert.
Rock Island would give QHS a tough go of things at the top of the second as many of their hitters were making contact with a series of singles, doubles and errors by QHS to help put seven runs on the board at the top of the second.
Hlubek would be credited with an RBI single in the bottom of the second as junior pitcher and center fielder Kayden Smith scored to cut the deficit to 7-2.
QHS head coach Darrell Henze was proud of how Hlubek played against the Lady Rocks on Friday.
“Hlubek had a great day for us at the plate but also in the outfield for us," said Henze. "She caught a lot of fly balls, she had an outstanding ball game, got us started, got on base, took second and third by making very good reads off the pitch. She helped get us ahead 1-0 and I was hoping we would’ve fed off that but that second inning kind of took the wind out of us but just like last night we still battled hard.”
QHS would be much better defensively the rest of the way allowing just five more runs to Rock Island in the remaining five innings after giving up seven in the second.
Unfortunately, the Lady Blue Devils were not able to match that on offense as they would put up just one more run in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI from junior second baseman Paige Kurfman resulting in a score for Lubbert.
The Lady Rocks would put up one run in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before putting two more on the board in the top of the seventh being a two-run homer to drop QHS to 6-9 at home.
Hlubek went 3-4, with one RBI, a double, stolen base and a run.
Lubbert went 1-3, with two stolen bases, one RBI, and a run.
Paige Kurfman went 1-4, with an RBI.
Kayden Smith went 1-3, with one run and a walk.
Karly Leenarts went 2-3 with a stolen base.
Kayden Smith pitched for 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, five runs, three earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.
Lubbert pitched for 1.1 innings, allowing seven hits, seven earned runs and two walks.
Lubbert talked about what her and the team’s mentality is on moving forward from Thursday’s lost and what she expects from her team come postseason.
“My mindset is on that regional game right now," said Lubbert. "Last year we lost our regional game, we were a seven seed and played a first seed and they were amazing but we played a great game against them. We lost to them 1-0 in the seventh inning and I just want to show those higher seeded teams that we’re nothing to be messed with and that we can play with anyone.”
QHS (10-18) will have their second to last home game of the season on Friday at 4:30 p.m. hosting Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-19).
Henze highlighted keeping his pitchers healthy as well as the team improving on communication as the team gets closer to the postseason.
“For the most part we’re doing things right," said Henze. "Last night we had a communication issue on a pop fly so most of it is just communication things aside from that tonight we showed some really good base running which is something we talk about and work on. We just have to clean up some communication issues and getting our pitchers heeled up as best we can and going from there.”
