Jaylen Lubbert 4.13.JPG

QHS batter Jaylen Lubbert swings at a pitch during Thursday's game against East Moline United at QHS Softball Field.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy high softball coming off a tough victory over the Suns at home on Wednesday had an opportunity to string to together back-to-back home wins since the beginning of the season in March when they hosted conference foe Rock Island on Thursday evening.

The Lady Blue Devils would get off to a 1-0 start after the first inning but excellent hitting by the Lady Rocks in the top of the second spelled trouble for QHS as they would lose this one 12-3.

