QUINCY – The Quincy Blue Devils bounced back from a tough setback.
In a big way.
QHS used a fast start to set the stage for an impressive performance at the Rumble on the River Shootout.
The Blue Devils powered to a 41-13 girls’ basketball win over Monroe City on Saturday afternoon at John Wood Community College.
Quincy High scored the first 21 points of the game to take command.
“It was a good game for us and gave us an opportunity to get a lot of kids in,” QHS coach Brad Dance said. “We worked on our offensive sets and defensively we tried a few things. The girls did what they were supposed to do.”
Quincy High improved to 6-3 overall and came back strong after a conference loss to Moline on Thursday at home.
During the opening stretch of Saturday's game, QHS sophomore Taylor Fohey scored twice in the lane, Laci Novosel and Leila Dade hit buckets, and Leah Chevalier converted after a steal.
The Blue Devils grabbed a 12-0 first-quarter lead and widened it to 28-4 at the half.
“We set the tone defensively in the first half,” Dance said. “And offensively, we were able to knock down some shots.”
Quincy expanded its lead to 40-10 after three quarters.
Chevalier finished with 11 points and Fohey added eight for the Blue Devils.
“We’re a young team – we start three sophomores,” Dance said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re going to keep getting better every time we go out there.”
