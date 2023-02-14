ALTON, Ill. -- Quincy is moving on in the Class 4A girls basketball regionals.
QHS defeated Collinsville 45-39 in the opening round of the Class 4A regionals in Alton on Tuesday night.
Blue Devils junior Taylor Fohey scored a team-high 13 points, while senior Asia Seangmany added 11 points.
Quincy (20-11) will face Alton (29-1) in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Alton.
CPC wins thriller over West Central
Camp Point Central boys basketball faced off with West Central in a neck to neck regular season matchup, winning with just a two point advantage at 63-61.
Isaac Genenbacher led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points.
Camp Point’s record overall is 24-4 and they are undefeated in the West Central Conference at 9-0.
Central closed out the regular season and will play West Prairie in the opening round of the regionals on Saturday.
Illini West celebrates Valentine's Day with win
Illini West boys basketball played a Valentine’s Day game against Rushville-Industry winning with 74-53.
Nolan Deitrich had a stand-out performance, scoring 32 points and draining seven 3-pointers.
The team’s record is 19-12 overall and 6-2 in conference.
The Chargers will play Pittsfield next on Saturday at noon in the regional quarterfinals.
Monroe City ends skid with win over Brookfield
The Monroe City girls basketball team defeated CCC rival Brookfield 49-35 at home on Tuesday, ending a six-game losing streak.
Naaron Hays scored a team-high 14 points, while Lucy Pratt added 13 points.
Monroe City (9-16, 3-3) will play at Macon (8-15) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Canton defeats Marion County
Canton won its fourth straight game as it gears up for the postseason, defeating Marion County 84-31 in a road girls basketball game.
Emma Hultz went 7-for-7 in 3-point attempts, while Macy Glasgow added 12 points and six rebounds.
Nariah Clay contributed 10 points, six assists and five steals. Macie Fisher and Kendall Weathers added 11 points.
Canton (19-7) will compete in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m.
Marion County (3-19) will host Bevier (3-19) in its next game on Wednesday.
Bowling Green defeats Clopton
The Bowling Green boys basketball team defeated Clopton 48-41 at home on Tuesday night.
Marcus Starks and Gunner Bryan each scored 10 points for the Bobcats.
Bowling Green (11-10) will play at North Callaway (13-11) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Linberger sets milestone in North Shelby win
The No. 4 ranked North Shelby girls basketball team defeated Scotland County 61-37 at home on Tuesday night.
Caroline Linberger scored her 1,000th career point as she also led North Shelby in scoring with 18 points.
Ava Williams added 16 points for North Shelby, while Natalie Thrasher chipped in 13 points.
North Shelby (22-3) will close out the regular season on Wednesday night.
