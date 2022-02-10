QUINCY — The regular season finale for the Quincy High School girls’ basketball team served two purposes.
It gave the Blue Devils a chance to beat one of the best teams in the Western Big Six Conference as well as giving them a preview of what awaits them next week in the Class 4A regional tournament.
The Blue Devils got revenge for an earlier loss to Rock Island, claiming a 46-36 victory Thursday night at the QHS gym.
That gives them momentum going into next Tuesday’s regional matchup with Alton, a team which also beat QHS earlier this season.
“This is what the Alton game is going to be like,” said QHS coach Brad Dance, whose team improved to 12-9 overall and finished with a 7-7 WB6 mark. “They are going to be physical and they’re going to get after our guards.”
As has been their calling card all season, the Blue Devils’ defense set the tone. Switching zone defenses often helped keep the Rocks’ offense stuck in neutral for much of the game.
“We switched from a 2-3 to a 1-3-1 a bunch,” sophomore post Taylor Fohey said. “That kind of threw them off and kept us on our feet. We couldn’t be stationary and be comfortable in one certain defense. Rotating between the two helped keep us moving.”
The Blue Devils led 25-18 at halftime and limited the Rocks (18-11, 11-3 WB6) to just four third-quarter points. The Blue Devils forced 22 turnovers.
While the Rocks floundered on offense, they had difficulty shutting down Fohey and junior guard Asia Seangmany.
Seangmany led the way with 16 points, while Fohey added 15 points, snagged 14 rebounds and controlled the paint.
Quincy assisted on nine of its 17 baskets with Laci Novosel leading the way with four. Novosel, playing her last home game, added 10 points.
“Our post players are doing a heck of a job and the guards are doing a great job of finding them,” Dance said.
Quincy led by as many as 19 points before the Rocks went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to make things a bit close for comfort. However, Quincy got a few stops to squelch any comeback.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils will play their first postseason game in two years at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they face third-seeded Alton at Edwardsville High School.
Alton (19-6) handed Quincy a 45-33 loss in December at the QHS gym.
Fohey likes how the Blue Devils are playing going into the playoffs.
“I think we are on a high right now,” she said.
