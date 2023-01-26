GALESBURG, Ill. -- Quincy faced Galesburg in a pivotal Western Big 6 matchup on Thursday night.
Galesburg defeated Quincy 44-34 to move into second place and push QHS to third place in the conference.
Junior Taylor Fohey led the Devils in scoring with 19 points.
QHS (15-9, 6-4) will play at Sterling in its next game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Quincy University women's basketball fell short in its quest to win its third straight game over a Great Lakes Valley Conference foe on Thursday night.
There was 14 lead changes throughout the game, but the Bearcats wound up on top and defeated the Hawks 63-60 at Harry M. Statham Sports Center.
Four QU players reached double figures in scoring, led by Beth Matas Martin, who scored 16 points.
Cymirah Williams registered her third double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and picking up 10 boards.
Gabby Burns chipped in 11 points, while Sarah Nelson racked up 10 points.
QU (9-11, 5-7) will come back home and face GLVC rival Maryville University at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pepsi Arena.
The Quincy University men's basketball team fell to GLVC rival McKendree by the score of 66-62 at Harry M. Statham Sports Center on Thursday.
QU was up 33-31, but were outscored by six points in the second half.
Malik Hardmon led the Hawks in scoring with 22 points, while Paul Zilinkskas added 15 points.
QU (11-9, 7-5) will face another conference foe on Saturday, hosting Maryville University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Pittsfield boys basketball team fell to Porta/Ashland 52-43 at home Thursday night.
Saukees senior Adam Musgrave scored a team-high 14 points, while senior Nolan Daniel added 12 points.
Pittsfield (7-12) will play at Jerseyville in its next game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
No. 7 seed Bowling Green fell to No. 6 seed Winfield 64-41 in the Bowling Green boys basketball tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Marcus Starks scored a team-high 14 points for the Bobcats.
Bowling Green (6-8) will face Van-Far (10-7) in the tournament third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Van-Far 60-58 on Jan. 13, while the Indians are coming off a Tony Lenzini Tournament championship from last week.
