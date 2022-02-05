MOLINE, Ill. – The Quincy High School girls’ basketball team fell 43-39 at Moline on Saturday afternoon.
Laci Novosel led the Blue Devils with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Leila Dade added 10 points for Quincy High and Taylor Fohey 9.
QHS falls to 10-9 overall and 6-7 in Western Big 6 play.
Quincy is scheduled to play host to Hannibal on Tuesday and Rock Island on Thursday.
