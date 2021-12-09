GALESBURG, Ill. — Another stellar effort on the defensive end Thursday night helped the Quincy High School girls’ basketball team notch another Western Big Six Conference victory.
The Blue Devils limited host Galesburg to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters en route to a 46-37 victory at John Thiel Gymnasium. The win pushes the Blue Devils to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.
“Defensively, we played really well,” said QHS coach Brad Dance. “We mixed things up and went from man to zone a lot and did a good job.”
Galesburg (6-3, 1-3 WB6) scored just four first-quarter points as the Blue Devils’ lead reached double digits in the first half. However, the Silver Streaks rallied to force a 23-23 tie at halftime.
Quincy buckled down on defense again in the third quarter as Galesburg scored just three points. The Silver Streaks never threatened again as Quincy eventually led by 16.
QHS leaned on its low-post duo of Laci Novosel and Taylor Fohey on offense. Fohey had 16 points and Novosel added 10 to lead the Blue Devils.
“The post players did a good job, and our guards did a good job of getting them the ball,” Dance said.
Asia Seangmany added nine points and Leah Chevalier eight for QHS, which plays at United Township on Saturday.
