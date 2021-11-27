QUINCY – When the Quincy High School girls basketball team finally settled down on Saturday afternoon, things fell into place.
Playing their first home game of the season, the Blue Devils struggled early against winless Belleville Althoff.
QHS trailed 8-7 after a first quarter filled with turnovers and missed shots. The Blue Devils turned it around in the second quarter, going on a 13-2 run to grab a lead they would never relinquish in a 45-31 victory.
The Blue Devils’ turnaround started on the defensive end. They clamped down on the Crusaders (0-7), limiting them to one basket in the second quarter.
“Our defense is what really turned us around,” sophomore guard Leah Chevalier said. “Once we started getting steals, it all came together and our offense started to click.”
QHS (2-1) looked to sophomore Taylor Fohey in the low post. She scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter, dominating in the low post.
“That is going to be our key,” QHS coach Brad Dance said. “We have to use Taylor and Laci (Novosel). They are going to get looks if we are just patient, but we weren’t real patient early and that kind of showed.”
The Blue Devils saved their best for last. Their offense flowed much more freely in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Leila Dade pushed the Blue Devil lead to 30-22 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left to play with a pretty drive to the basket.
She later assisted on baskets by Fohey and a 3-pointer by Chevalier. When Fohey connected with Novosel on a bucket in the paint with 2:10 left to play the QHS had swelled to 41-27.
“I think it’s important for the guards to look low and for me to kick it out when I need to.” Fohey said. “It’s easy to find that balance, to know when to score and when to kick it out.”
The Blue Devils helped close out the game by making 6 of 8 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Chevalier and Dade each added 10 points for QHS.
Dance was proud of how his team used its defensive effort to turn things around.
“We’re going to have ugly days, but defensively we kept ourselves in it by playing good defense,” he said.
His players know that working hard on the defensive end of the floor will lead to good things.
“When our offense doesn’t work, we need to keep pushing 110 percent on defense so that we can get it back,” Chevalier said.
Said Fohey, “We work on our defense every day. We play a lot of 4 on 4 at practice. It’s really helpful because during a game we get to see that outcome from practice. I think our offense filters out from that.”
Quincy will play its first Western Big Six Conference home game on Thursday when Rock Island Alleman visits.
