EAST MOLINE, Ill. – If nothing else, Quincy High School girls' basketball coach Brad Dance hopes Saturday’s 42-41 Western Big Six Conference loss at United Township will be a learning experience for his squad.
The Blue Devils led by as many as seven points midway through the fourth quarter only to watch the Panthers make several 3-pointers late to force overtime and come away with the victory.
“We felt like we let one get away today,” Dance said after his team fell to 3-2 in WB6 play and 5-2 overall. “We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn't capitalize on them. We missed some shots and missed some free throws.”
While the Blue Devils had trouble making shots late, the Panthers (2-3 WB6) made two threes in the final 65 seconds to force overtime. The first came courtesy of sophomore Ciara Hull from the left wing to cut the Quincy lead to 38-36 with 1:05 to play.
After Quincy’s Taylor Fohey split two free throws with 55.3 seconds to play, UT’s Tia Lewis connected on a 3-pointer in the right corner to tie the game at 39 with 30 seconds to play.
Fohey had 12 points, while Asia Seangmany added 11 and Laci Novosel nine for the Blue Devils, who return home Thursday to face Moline in a WB6 game.
