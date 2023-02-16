ALTON, Ill. -- Quincy High School fell to Alton 58-31 in the Class 4A girls basketball regional championship in Alton on Thursday.
The Cardinals took a 34-8 lead by halftime and never looked back.
ALTON, Ill. -- Quincy High School fell to Alton 58-31 in the Class 4A girls basketball regional championship in Alton on Thursday.
The Cardinals took a 34-8 lead by halftime and never looked back.
QHS junior forward Taylor Fohey led the way in scoring for the Blue Devils with 20 points.
The Blue Devils end the season with a 20-12 record. QHS will graduate Haley Schertel and Asia Seangmany from this year's team.
Alton (31-1) will face O'Fallon in the opening round of the O'Fallon Sectional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It was the first regional championship for Alton since 1985.
Quincy High School opened up the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday.
Blue Devils junior Owen Uppinghouse (160) won his first round match over Marist's Ricky Ericksen in a 1-0 decision.
QHS junior Bryor Newbold (182) fell to Elmhurst York's Evan Grazzini by a 7-2 decision in his opening match.
It came down to the wire during Central-Southeastern and Porta in the girls basketball regional championship game in the Class 2A Petersburg Regional.
The end result was a 31-28 win for CSE to capture the regional crown, after being knotted up at 26 with Porta late in the fourth quarter.
CSE (29-4) will face Staunton (25-6) in the opening round of the Class 2A Sectionals at Pleasant Plains.
Unity girls basketball’s powerful season has come to an end after falling to Havana in a close match up 55-50 in the Class 1A Regional Championship in Havana.
The Ducks solidified their lead in the fourth quarter going 11-for-13 from the free throw line.
Kyra Corothers scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs offense.
Unity ends its season with a 29-4 record. The Mustangs will graduate Kylee Barry, Caroline Knox, Carothers and Ashylnn Arnsman.
