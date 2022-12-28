QHS vs Galesburg

File photo of Quincy junior Leila Dade taking a shot against Galesburg at Quincy Senior High School on Thursday, Dec. 8.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

DIXON, Ill. -- The Quincy girls basketball team fell to Rockford Guilford 33-30 in the consolation bracket of the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Blue Devils junior Taylor Fohey led the team in scoring with 10 points.

