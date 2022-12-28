DIXON, Ill. -- The Quincy girls basketball team fell to Rockford Guilford 33-30 in the consolation bracket of the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Blue Devils junior Taylor Fohey led the team in scoring with 10 points.
Quincy (9-7) will host conference foe Rock Island in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
QND boys drop second round game
The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team fell to Rockford Lutheran 65-51 in the second round of the State Farm Classic on Wednesday.
Rockford Lutheran raced out to an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and took a 33-24 lead by halftime.
Raiders senior point guard Jackson Stratton and senior small forward Alex Connoyer tied for the team-lead in scoring with 14 points.
Raiders senior guard Jake Hoyt added eight points.
QND (6-5) will face El Paso-Gridley in the fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Camp Point Central edges West Hancock
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated West Hancock 56-52 in a back-and-forth second round matchup in the Macomb Western Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
Panthers junior Nick Moore led the way in scoring with 20 points, including a 3-pointer that put Central up with under a minute in regulation.
Titans senior Luke Jacquot scored a team-high 18 points.
Camp Point Central (9-2) will play No. 1 seed Illini Bluffs in the tournament semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Arnsman scores 1,000th career point in Unity win
It was a night of accomplishment for the Mendon Unity girls basketball team at the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs senior Ashlynn Arnsman scored her 1,000th career point. She finished with a team-high 18 points.
As a team, Mendon Unity defeated Illini West 50-35 to move the tournament championship game.
Unity senior Kylee Barry put up 14 points, while senior Kyra Carothers racked up 10 points.
Regan Reed led the Lady Chargers in scoring with 16 points, while Rylee Reed added 15 points.
Illini West (11-5) will play Havana in the third place game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Unity (13-4) will play Brown County in the Lady Tiger Classic championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Barry Western falls to Bushnell-Prairie City
It took more than regulation time to decide a winner between Barry Western and Bushnell-Prairie City in the consolation semifinal of the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament at Mendon on Wednesday.
Both teams were tied at 66 at the end of the fourth quarter, with Bushnell-Prairie City earning a 72-68 win.
Wildcats sophomore guard Casen Tobias scored a team-high 17 points.
Barry Western (3-11) will play at Illini West (8-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
CSE upsets Sacred Heart-Griffin
The No. 7 seeded Central-Southeastern girls basketball team narrowly defeated No. 2 seed Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35 in the State Farm Classic at Bloomington on Wednesday.
CSE had to rally back to win after finding itself down 22-17 at halftime.
CSE (10-2) will play in the tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
