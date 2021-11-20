QUINCY — Despite losing his top two scorers from last season, Quincy High School girls basketball coach Brad Dance isn’t concerned about his team’s offense.
“We’re running our man offense a lot better and our zone defense looks better, too,” said Dance, the Blue Devils’ third-year skipper. “We’ll get the looks a lot easier than we did last season. Now, we’ll need to knock those shots down.”
Dance believes the Blue Devils have a number of capable scorers even if they are short on extended varsity experience. QHS lost three starters from a team that went 10-7 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
Returning in the low post are seniors Laci Novosel and sophomore Taylor Fohey. Dance likes how the two play off each other.
“Taylor is going to have to score a lot for us this year,” Dance said of Fohey, the team’s top returning scorer after averaging nearly seven points per game as a freshman. “She and Laci are a good combination and play really well together. Laci is going to give us defense and rebounding and keep us organized. We’re going to need her to score a little bit more because she’s going to be open.”
Leading the way on the perimeter is sophomore Leila Dade, who was a part-time starter as a freshman. She’ll be joined by senior Olivia Dougherty and sophomores Leah Chevalier and junior Asia Seangmany.
“Leah, Asia, Olivia all got decent varsity time last year and will be looked upon to play more important roles this year,” Dance said.
Dance said sophomore Keeauna Scheufele and freshman Kate Mettemeyer will round out the Blue Devils’ rotation.
Dance said he will start a lineup featuring three sophomores, a junior and a senior on most nights.
“They’ve all played some, but just in different roles,” he said. “We’re not going to be real deep.”
The Blue Devils will mix zone and man-to-man on defense, Dance said.
Dance figures it will be another tough grind inside the Western Big Six Conference this season. He said Geneseo is likely the league favorite, followed by Moline.
The Blue Devils have just 10 home games on their schedule, the first coming Saturday, Nov. 27 against Belleville Althoff.
QHS plays in just one tournament this season, spending the Christmas holidays at the Dixon Holiday Tournament.
