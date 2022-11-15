QUINCY —Quincy High won the opening tipoff against visiting nonconference foe Jacksonville.
And the Blue Devil girls’ basketball team never looked back – clobbering the Crimsons 68-31 in the season opener Tuesday night.
QHS won last year’s meeting 49-19.
Junior Taylor Fohey poured in a game-high 14 points, senior Asia Seangmany scored 12, and junior point guard Leila Dade added 10 points and six assists as Quincy jumped to a 25-7 first quarter lead that set the pace.
The Blue Devils worked mostly close range, scoring all but 12 of their points in the paint.
Fohey collected passes and drove the lane to drain hard-earned layups, as Jacksonville’s defense – though permeable – was by no means a pushover.
Though Jacksonville stayed physical throughout, Dade and Seangmany took turns all evening slicing through the Crimsons’ interior. Dade led all free-throw shooters, going 4-of-5 at the line.
“The team played hard, and they played well together,” said QHS coach Brad Dance, whose club got a chance to limber up ahead of this weekend’s Galesburg Tournament and its Western Big 6 Conference opener Nov. 22 at home against Geneseo. “I thought it was a good team effort.”
Senior Haley Schertel had six points for Quincy, junior Leah Chevalier added five and sophomore Sydney Welsh scored seven off the bench, including the Blue Devils’ first 3-pointer that put QHS up 15-5 with 2:15 to go in the first period.
Junior Bri Lannerd’s trey with under a minute to go in the half put Quincy ahead 44-10.
“We did a good job of sharing the ball and we found the open person,” Dance said. “They did a really good job of making sure everyone was involved. And we knew that we’ve got numbers so that we can play a bunch of our people.”
Jacksonville was the better club from distance, going 4 of 9 from beyond the arc led by point guard Tate Morrisey, whose trio of 3s were a game high. The senior led the Crimsons with 13 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter when she sank a pair from deep.
Six-foot sophomore forward Zara Harper added eight points for Jacksonville.
The Blue Devils led 44-12 at intermission. Seangmany led all scorers with eight points in the first quarter. Her dribble-drive and twisting layup between defenders made it 19-5 Quincy with a minute left in the opening period.
“Asia did a good job,” Dance said. “She’s a senior so she’s been out there a lot and she knows what to expect.”
Fohey had six points in each of the first two quarters, often battling double-teams to score with her back to the basket. She finished 7 of 16 shooting.
“Taylor continues to get better every game,” Dance said of the 6-foot forward who led Quincy last season with 12.4 points per game. “The thing with her is she’s just got to make sure that she finishes at the basket. When she does that, she’s one of the best players in the area.”
QHS rested its starters to start the fourth quarter. Jacksonville outscored the Blue Devils 10-6 in the closing frame, as Welsh, freshman Madelyn Hamby and sophomore Kate Mettemeyer each scored two points for Quincy.
“We’ve gotten a lot better, but we just need to continue to get better,” Dance said. “The biggest thing is these guys were all in the battle last year, so they know what it takes, and they’ve all had a year of experience at least. That’s going to help us in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.