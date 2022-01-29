STERLING, Ill. – Everyone got in on the fun Saturday afternoon for the Quincy High School girls basketball team.
All 11 Blue Devils who made the more than three-hour trip north for the Western Big Six Conference game scored.
That helped the Blue Devils hand host Sterling a 69-19 Western Big Six Conference loss. The win pushes QHS to 9-8 overall and 5-6 in WB6 play.
The Blue Devils' defense stymied the Golden Warriors from the start, limiting them to third first-quarter points while building a 29-3 cushion.
The lead swelled to 43-9 by halftime as the Blue Devils forced Sterling into multiple turnovers.
"We took them out of what they were trying to do offensively and forced them into long passes that led to steals and layups for us," said QHS coach Brad Dance.
Fresh off a career-high 18-point performance in a win over Galesburg, junior Asia Seangmany once again led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Laci Novosel also reached double figures with 10 points.
Leah Chevalier and Taylor Fohey each added eight points, while Leila Dade and Keaunna Scheufele chipped in seven points each. Sydney Welch added six points, while Kate Mettemeyer, Grace Peter and Jazym Lewis had two points each and Ariana Adorno scored one point.
Scheuefele and Welch recorded career highs, while Peter and Adorno scored their first points at the varsity level.
The Blue Devils return to action on Thursday when they play host to United Township.
