CHARLESTON, Ill. — It’s the pinnacle of the Illinois girls’ prep track and field season.
The annual state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
And Quincy High coach Laura McClelland wants it to be a memorable experience for the two Blue Devil qualifiers.
Senior standout Anna Schuering is scheduled to compete in the Class 3A 800- and 3,200-meter runs.
Freshman Anna Venvertloh qualified in the high jump.
Schuering, the Western Big 6 champion in both events, placed second in the Class 3A sectional in the 800 and 3,200.
“I just want Anna to go out and enjoy the moment,” QHS coach Laura McClelland said. “She’s had a great career and doesn’t plan to run in college, so this is going to be her last track meet.”
Schuering ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 21.82 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:31.30 at the sectional.
She is scheduled to run in the 800 prelims Friday. The finals of the 800 and 3,200 are set for Saturday at EIU.
“I want Anna to go out and be competitive,” McClelland said. “Hopefully, she can run a PR in the 800 and make it to the finals. And then she can finish strong on Saturday in the 800 and 3,200.”
Venvertloh high jumped 1.55 meters to take second at sectionals.
“Anna has a great opportunity to gain experience,” McClelland said. “She just has to stick with what we’ve been working on.”
McClelland is optimistic heading into the weekend.
“It’s a huge opportunity to match up against the best athletes in the state,” she said. “It’s another opportunity to compete at a higher level.”
Also from the area, Pittsfield’s Olivia Campbell is the defending state champion in the discus. She won sectionals in the discus and shot put. Teammate Katie Cox qualified for state in the 100 hurdles.
Liberty’s Shannon O’Neil won sectional titles in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Teammates Elli Sunde (100, 200) and Arianna Neisen (1,600, 3,200) also qualified for state.
Other area state qualifiers include Illini West’s Josie Bryan (800) and Reagan Reed (high jump), and Unity’s Kyra Carothers (high jump).
Class 1A state competition is scheduled to begin Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.