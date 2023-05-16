QHS girls soccer wins in pk shootout, advances to Regional Title Game

QUINCY – Lady Blue Devils soccer of Quincy high school this year has had a rock-solid season with several shutout wins sprinkled throughout there 13-4-3 regular season record and they’ve been an even tougher out at Flinn Memorial with many of their home wins coming in convincing fashion.
The playoffs are a different atmosphere though and Quincy won an, emotional regional semifinal match over Granite City in a penalty kick shootout that saw them get the 2-1 win after a 1-1 tie post regulation.
Junior midfielder Bri Lannerd talked about the emotional victory that kept their season alive.
“A lot of high emotions, obviously both teams came out ready to play, Granite City is a great team, they challenged us every step of the way but at the end of the day we had each other’s back,” said Lannerd.
If you are a fan of defense and great goal keeper play then look no further than the Lady Blue Devils’ junior goal keeper Taylor Fohey an all-conference player for the team in 2022 and was every bit of that in Quincy’s regional win over the Warriors.
Fohey had several key saves in the first half and throughout the game as Quincy struggled to get much going offensively with Granite City having great ball control keeping the ball on their scoring side and not giving the Lady Blue Devils many scoring opportunities.
Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller spoke on how proud he was of his team’s competitive effort especially highlighting Fohey’s performance defensively.
"Fohey was a beast today from the start of the game to the end and then those PKs, to do what she did is phenomenal, she’s an amazing young lady, she’s a great kid and I’m so happy for her that she was able to experience that type of performance,” said Dinkheller. “First half we came out a like we were playing not to lose, I challenged them at half-time to play to win and we created chances. Schackleton had a great chance in front of the goal, Bri had another header that just went over, and then to step up and play with her composure Taylor Fohey did an outstanding job, she was phenomenal all night long.”
After halftime with the score knotted up at 0-0, minutes within the second half Lannerd would break the seal as her header goal would be the first goal of the game and only goal for Quincy in regulation to swing a little momentum in their favor with over 30 minutes left in the second half.
Shortly after Granite City would follow suit and finally score their first goal of the night after struggling to get one behind Fohey for much of the game. Both sides would have a couple of back to back close attempts to go up 2-1 as the game approached an overtime finish.
The physicality and desperation to keep their seasons alive increased on both sides as the game entered extra time with the score sitting at 1-1.
Towards the end of the first half of overtime, junior forward Taylor Routh got into a heated exchange with a granite city player resulting in two yellow cards given to both, followed by a red card handed to the warrior player after she charged Routh taking exception to their scuffle.
Dinkheller was proud of Routh remaining composed something he preaches to the girls.
“I thought Taylor got fouled and Taylor fouled her back I think there were legitimate yellow cards there," said Dinkheller. "Taylor did the right thing when their player came at her she got the heck out of there, kept her composure and that’s what caused the red card at the end when the other girl kept coming at her."
Similar to how regulation ended, both teams failed to get that game sealing goal at the end of both halves of overtime resulting in a penalty kick shootout to determine who will move on to the Class 3A regional championship.
Fohey was prepared for what she had to do to help get her team over the hump as she capped off a great game of saves with key saves made at the end to earn the win for Quincy.
“I think we played really well as a team," said Fohey. "Struggled a bit in the first half to gain possession, and then at the end there as far as PKs go I feel like Dink has really prepared me well for those moments. We practice them almost every day so it’s something that I’m comfortable with so I just trusted my coaches and went from there."
Quincy would win the spirited shootout 2-1 earning the hard-fought win and punching their ticket to Friday’s regional championship at 5 p.m. back at Flinn Memorial.
Dinkheller talked about who they might face and what type of mentality he wants the girls to have looking for a regional title.
"I’m assuming its Edwardsville, there a good team they have a young lady up top that scores a boat load of goals and we’ve got to do the little things to prevent that, come out and play hard and I think when we play hard and physical and stay composed we do a lot of good things,” said Dinkheller.
