QHS girls soccer wins in pk shootout, advances to Regional Title Game

QHS junior forward Taylor Routh making a play on the ball in the first half of their regional game hosting Granite City. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY – Lady Blue Devils soccer of Quincy high school this year has had a rock-solid season with several shutout wins sprinkled throughout there 13-4-3 regular season record and they’ve been an even tougher out at Flinn Memorial with many of their home wins coming in convincing fashion.

The playoffs are a different atmosphere though and Quincy won an, emotional regional semifinal match over Granite City in a penalty kick shootout that saw them get the 2-1 win after a 1-1 tie post regulation.

