QUINCY — Quincy High School girls’ basketball coach Brad Dance wanted to gauge how far his team had come in the early portion of the season.
A matchup with Alton High School would be a good litmus test for the Blue Devils. The schools have matched up several times recently in the junior high ranks as those feeder programs are two of the tops in the state.
A rough first half, which included 14 turnovers, was too much for the Blue Devils to overcome as they dropped a 45-33 decision at the QHS Gym.
“We lost by 12 and played terribly offensively,” said Dance, whose team fell to 6-4. “It’s frustrating because I feel like we are running good things and getting people in the right spots, but we have to knock down some shots, too.”
The Blue Devils committed eight turnovers as Alton (9-2) built a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. QHS rattled off four quick points to start the second quarter as Asia Seangmany knocked down a short jumper and Taylor Fohey scored off a feed from Lacy Novosel.
After a 3-pointer by Alton’s Kiyoko Proctor, Quincy cut the lead to 17-16 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half after buckets by Novosel and Seangmany. That would be as close as Quincy would get.
Alton led 22-18 at halftime and limited Quincy to just five third-quarter points in building a 34-23 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils were never able to get the deficit into single digits in the fourth quarter.
Laila Blakeny had 15 points and Proctor added 10 for the Redbirds. Fohey paced Quincy with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Seangmany chipped in 12 points.
“I knew this would be good competition,” Dance said. “I want to play games like that to see where we are at and measure ourselves and see what we need to work on.”
The Blue Devils will get plenty of work next week when they travel to Dixon for the KSB Holiday Classic. Quincy will play four games over three days, including a pair on the first day of the tournament on Monday.
