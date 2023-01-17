QUINCY -- Home, road or neutral -- Quincy girls basketball does not care.
Quincy won its fourth straight game and its fifth out of sixth on Tuesday, defeating Springfield 56-47.
Blue Devils junior Taylor Fohey scored a team-high 22 points, while junior Leila Dade added 10 points.
Quincy (14-8) will host Rock Island Alleman in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will be senior night.
Illini West wins showdown over Southeastern
It was a thrilling battle between two top-tier boys basketball programs in the West Central Conference on Tuesday.
Illini West came away with a 42-41 win over Southeastern to improve to 6-0 within conference play.
Suns senior Danny Stephens scored a game-high 24 points, while sophomore Griffin Tippey added 10 points.
Chargers junior Reece Shoup scored a team-high 19 points, with Colby Robertson and Nolan Dietrich both adding nine points.
Southeastern (13-4) will play at Barry Western in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Illini West (12-9) will host Macomb in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Central wins conference battle over Payson
Camp Point Central defeated West Central Conference foe Payson Seymour 63-53 at home on Tuesday.
Panthers junior Nick Moore scored a game-high 25 points, while Isaac Genenbacher added 14 points.
Indians sophomore Blake Schwartz led his team in scoring with 24 points, while Bryan Dieker racked up 10 points.
Camp Point Central (16-4) will play at Mendon Unity in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Payson Seymour (13-7) will host Brown County in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Brown County stings Triopia
Brown County defeated Western Illinois Valley Conference opponent Triopia 56-47 at home on Tuesday.
Hornets senior Cole Behymer scored a team-high 22 points.
Brown County (14-6) will play at North Greene in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
North Shelby advances in home tournament
North Shelby defeated Marion County 73-24 in the opening round of the North Shelby girls basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Natalie Thrasher led the No. 6 ranked Lady Raiders in scoring with 21 points, while Ava Williams contributed 18 points.
North Shelby (13-2) will face Cairo in the second round of the North Shelby Tournament on Thursday.
Bowling Green falls to Mo-Co
The Bowling Green boys basketball team fell to Montgomery County 56-43 at home on Tuesday night.
Bowling Green (5-7) will host the Bowling Green Tournament next week, facing Clopton (12-4) in the opening round on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Trojans snap eight-game losing streak
The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team won its first game since late November, defeating College of the Ozarks 70-57 at Mabee Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Trojans junior Bryce Stark scored 16 points, four rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks.
HLGU junior Jacob Staton racked up 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
HLGU (6-10, 1-7) will play at Harris-Stowe State University in its next game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
