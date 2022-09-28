QUINCY – A pair of Quincy High juniors have extended their golf seasons.
Blue Devil teammates Gabriel Gold and Sam Cory will advance in postseason play after solid performances Wednesday.
Gold fired an 81 and Cory carded an 82 during Illinois Class 3A regional play at Westview Golf Course.
The Blue Devils finished sixth in the seven-team regional that was played in crisp, cool and sunny conditions.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t play as well as we wanted to as a team,” QHS coach Randy Mettemeyer said. “I am really happy for Gabe and Sam, and that they’re able to advance and play some more.
"It’s a great opportunity for both of those guys. I know they’ve worked really hard.”
Gold and Cory will advance to Monday’s sectional meet at Stonewolf Golf Course in O’Fallon.
Gold said he wasn’t at his best Wednesday during a round that started with temperatures in the 50s.
But he still managed to advance.
He finished 13th overall.
“My putting was good, but other than that I didn’t play very well,” Gold said. “I still made it, so I’m happy with that.”
Cory landed a sectional berth despite this being just his second year of competitive golf.
He finished 18th on Wednesday.
“I feel like my putting was on, and my iron shots and wedge shots were really good,” Cory said. “Off the tee, I was horrible. I just didn’t swing it well for whatever reason. I just had to try and make up for it in other areas.”
The QHS teammates are looking forward to teeing it up again Monday.
“It’s really nice to have an opportunity to keep playing,” Gold said. “We got there last year as a team, and it’s nice to be going back.”
“It’s an honor to be going to play at sectionals with Gabe Gold,” Cory said. “I will just try and soak it all in next week, and look to get some experience under my belt.”
Edwardsville won the 3A regional, edging O’Fallon 309-310 to capture the title. Alton was third with 323. The top three teams qualified for sectionals.
Quincy High finished with a 339 total.
“We talked at the beginning of the year that we knew there were going to be some growing pains this year,” Mettemeyer said. “We had a lot of inexperienced players, but hopefully they’ve learned a lot this year.
"The experience they gained will help us moving forward. And we can have more success next year.”
Carter Crow of Edwardsville won the regional after shooting a round of 71. Alton’s Sam Ottwell was second with a 72.
