QHS golfers Gold, Cory

Quincy High golfers Gabriel Gold and Sam Cory qualified for sectional play after strong finishes in Wednesday's Class 3A regional at Westview Golf Course.

 H-W PHOTO/CRAIG SESKER

QUINCY – A pair of Quincy High juniors have extended their golf seasons.

Blue Devil teammates Gabriel Gold and Sam Cory will advance in postseason play after solid performances Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.