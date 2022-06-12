It took a four-hour flight to make it there, but it felt like home when Jordan Johnson arrived for the NCAA Championships.
The University of Iowa discus thrower had the two best practices of his career after landing in Oregon.
And then he followed by delivering the two best throws of his career.
Johnson, a two-time state champion for Quincy High School, recorded personal-best throws in the preliminary round and in the finals.
And he became a first-team All-American on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
“I was feeling really confident going into nationals,” Johnson said Sunday morning. “It has been a while since I had a good performance at a national meet. I knew I had a chance to do well. I had the best practices of my entire life and then I did what I knew I could do.”
Johnson, a sophomore, was sitting in 19th place entering his third and final throw of the prelims.
“There was pressure, but I felt confident because I had been through the same situation before at Big Tens,” he said. “I wish I would stop doing that because it puts everybody through a lot more stress, but that’s the situation I was in.”
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Johnson, second at the Big Ten meet, then delivered on his third NCAA throw. He unleashed a personal-best throw of 193 feet, 4 inches. That throw pushed Johnson to seventh overall and landed him a spot in the finals.
“I knew out of my hand that it was going to be a good throw,” he said. “When it landed, I saw it was a PR. I was pretty excited, and I did a fist pump, and yelled, ‘Let’s Go!’ There was a lot of emotion. I was excited because I finally did it. It was awesome.”
Johnson wasn’t done yet. He saved his best throw for last.
He launched the disc 195 feet, 3 inches on his last attempt of the finals to achieve a lifetime-best throw. That mark was good for the No. 6 all-time mark in Hawkeye history.
He finished eighth overall to earn the first All-America honor of his career.
“I knew I had clinched eighth place going into the last throw, so a lot of the pressure was off,” Johnson said. “I went all-out, and I knew it was good throw, but I didn’t know if it was a PR at first.
“When I saw how far it was, that was just icing on the cake. I felt slightly embarrassed because I didn’t know right away it was a PR. It was great to add another two and a half feet to my best throw.”
Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody was impressed with Johnson’s performance.
“Jordan pulled out a big throw on his final attempt in the first round and then had another monster PR throw on his last attempt in the final,” Woody said. “I think that’s the mark of a great competitor, having big performances on final attempts when the pressure is on. I was proud of him for getting here and then competing his butt off to make that final and score.
“Being a First Team All-American is a big deal. He’s still young in the event and I’m very excited for his future.”
Johnson’s roommate, Nik Curtiss, had become an All-American in the shot put earlier in the week. He also placed eighth.
“That was huge to see Nik do that,” Johnson said. “He started us off great. It pumped me up and inspired me.”
Johnson was ranked 42nd in the country entering the NCAAs, but he still believed his goal of making the medal podium was realistic.
“I knew it was possible that I could become an All-American,” he said. “It was the deepest the field has ever been in the discus, but I had been feeling great in practice and knew I was capable of doing well.”
Johnson said all of the hard work was worthwhile late Friday night.
“It felt surreal, having the trophy in my hand,” he said. “I still hasn’t completely set in yet. It’s a feeling I have been waiting a very long time for. It is very gratifying.”
