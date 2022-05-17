The pressure was on.
And discus thrower Jordan Johnson was in danger of not making the finals.
After a poor first throw and a foul on his second, the University of Iowa sophomore needed a strong throw on his final attempt of the qualifying round.
“It was a bit of a roller coaster,” Johnson said. “Going into the third throw, I had a lot of nerves.”
Johnson delivered with a season-best throw to reach the finals of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships last weekend in Minneapolis.
He went on to eclipse that distance after unleashing a throw of 189 feet, 1 inch in the finals.
Johnson finished as the Big Ten runner-up.
“I just had to keep my composure,” said Johnson, a two-time state champion for Quincy High School. “I’ve been having good practices and my confidence has been growing.”
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Johnson had a different mindset once he reached the Big Ten finals.
“It totally took the pressure and the stress off me,” he said. “I went out there in the finals and tried to win it. I went all-out. I didn’t win, but I had a good throw and I was able to finish second.”
Johnson earned his second Big Ten medal in the discus after placing third as a freshman.
He is part of a powerful Iowa men’s track and field program that has been a fixture near the top of the conference. The Hawkeyes finished second as a team at the 2022 Big Tens.
“It’s amazing to be a part of a program that has a winning mindset,” he said. “I have great teammates and there are some incredible athletes on this team. Seeing them succeed pushes you and motivates you to want to excel even more.”
Johnson is majoring in sport and recreation management with a minor in business.
“I love the University of Iowa,” he said. “It’s a great school and I’m really happy here. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Next up for Johnson is the NCAA regional meet in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 finishers in the discus qualify for the NCAA Championships.
“Last year, I didn’t throw well at regionals,” he said. “I feel like I have a good shot to qualify for nationals this year. I’m hitting my groove and I’m excited to see what I can do.”
For now, Johnson is focused on one goal.
“I definitely want to make it to nationals,” he said. “Making it would be a huge accomplishment. If I make it to nationals, I will try to make first team All-American.
“But the big thing right now is getting to nationals because I haven’t been there yet. I need to get there for the first time. That would be an important step for me.”
