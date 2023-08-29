QUINCY – The Blue Devils are off a running in the win column after Tuesday’s home opener victory over the Alleman Pioneers.
QHS boys soccer earned a tough first win of the season at Flinn Memorial Stadium over an undefeated Pioneers team that came into Tuesday's game winning their first three games of the season prior to their 2-1 loss to QHS.
Sophomore Trace Routh spoke on the win, he was one of two players to score for the Blue Devils on the night.
“Yeah took us a little bit to get started but once we did we played well and finishing that goal felt great in that moment,” said Routh.
Biruk Rosen was credited with an assist for Routh’s goal that came at the 8:50 mark of the first half. Senior Evan Sohn broke the seal with the game’s first goal after both defenses were strong leading to the first 27 minutes with no goals.
QHS head coach Ron Bridal was satisfied with the team’s first win of the season but explained why they struggled for most the night trying to score against a good Alleman squad.
“I think one of the things tonight that we emphasized before the game and at halftime was connecting more passes and having are defense try to connect with our midfield,” said Bridal. “I think that’s one of the things we struggled with tonight.”
The Blue Devils may not have played as clean a game as Bridal wanted, but getting that first win of the season particularly against a conference foe handing them their first loss has to be a confidence booster moving forward after an 0-2 start for the team.
QHS came within a little over a minute left of game time towards not only winning but winning in shut out fashion but the Pioneers were able to put at least one goal on the board off of a corner kick that led to a header goal.
“We gave the ball away high up the field and because of our loss of possession it led to a counter attack,” said Bridal on why they gave up that final goal at the end. “Then they got a corner kick and won the header which all game long they beat us with head balls.”
All in all, it was good night for the Blue Devils who now are 1-2 on the season, next up is a road game against non-conference Rock Bridge in Columbia, Missouri this Saturday, Aug. 29.
Bridal stated areas the team still needs work and knows they will get better even after a good 2-1 win.
“It’s one of those things where we got to try and get better each half,” said Bridal. “So, we got to look at what we did, come out and improve on that because I don’t think we did a good enough job protecting the ball and maintaining possession.”
“I think they saw what they’re going to need to improve on in order for us to continue to get better, with maintaining possession and to do that we got to be able to execute effectively.”
