QUINCY – The Blue Devils are off a running in the win column after Tuesday’s home opener victory over the Alleman Pioneers.

QHS boys soccer earned a tough first win of the season at Flinn Memorial Stadium over an undefeated Pioneers team that came into Tuesday's game winning their first three games of the season prior to their 2-1 loss to QHS.

