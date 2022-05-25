QUINCY – The Quincy High girls’ soccer team had three players named to the Western Big 6 All-Conference first team Wednesday.
Sophomore midfielders Bri Lannerd and Rian Moore, and sophomore sophomore keeper Taylor Fohey earned the first-team honors for the Blue Devils.
Sophomore forward Taylor Routh and freshman midfielder Sydney Welsh also took home second-team honors.
The Blue Devils also had a slew of players in the honorable mention category with junior back Maddie O’Brien, junior defender Anna Morrison, junior forward Breighlyn Thomas, junior defender Ava Soltwedel and junior defender Mariah Crist making the cut.
Quincy won the Western Big 6 title this spring, going undefeated in conference play. The team’s season came to an end May 17 against Edwardsville in the regional semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.