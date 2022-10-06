Quince vs Sterling

Quincy High's Gregory Quince scored three touchdowns in last week's game against Sterling.

 H-W PHOTO/MATHEW KIRBY

It was a few days after a heartbreaking overtime setback.

And Quincy High coach Rick Little admitted last Friday's 34-28 home loss to Sterling still stings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.