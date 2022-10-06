It was a few days after a heartbreaking overtime setback.
And Quincy High coach Rick Little admitted last Friday's 34-28 home loss to Sterling still stings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It was a few days after a heartbreaking overtime setback.
And Quincy High coach Rick Little admitted last Friday's 34-28 home loss to Sterling still stings.
“It was a tough ballgame, and we obviously had our chances to win,” Little said. “We are anxious to get back out on the field again.”
Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they will have that opportunity Friday night for a Western Big 6 football matchup at Geneseo.
The Maple Leafs, a perennial power in Illinois, are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference games.
QHS is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in WB6 play.
The Blue Devils stood toe-to-toe with a state-ranked Sterling team last Friday before coming up just short.
Quincy never led in the game, but tied the game 21-21 and 28-28 before coming up short in overtime.
Quincy High quarterback Bradyn Little connected with wide receiver Gregory Quince on three touchdown passes last Friday.
Little leads the Western Big 6 in passing and Quince is the league's leading receiver.
QHS sophomore Jeraius Rice also broke loose on a spectacular 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Coach Little said his team has bounced back well this week in practice.
“This group is pretty resilient,” he said. “It is a really fun group of players to coach, and they expect to win.
“It is awesome to see the leadership the seniors have shown. And it is great to see how our young guys have progressed.”
The Maple Leafs are coming off a 47-0 win over Rock Island Alleman, but they suffered a 40-0 loss to Sterling the week before.
Geneseo quarterback A.J. Weller rushed for 155 yards and passed for 95 in last week’s win.
Running back Jeron Neal rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns for the Maple Leafs.
Weller has rushed for 331 yards and passed for 355 this season while accounting for a combined eight touchdowns.
“Geneseo has great tradition and a great program,” Coach Little said. “They play hard and they’re really well-coached. They have big, strong physical linemen. And they have good quarterback play and good skilled players. We will have our hands full.”
Little said his team’s game plan is fairly straightforward this week.
“We just need to come out and be real physical up front, and we need to be balanced offensively,” he said. “Defensively, we have to negate their run game.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.